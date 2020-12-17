Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "spend time apart" amid divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West "spend time apart" amid divorce rumours. Picture: Getty

The famous couple are reportedly "doing their own thing".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced their fair share of divorce rumours this year, but it sounds like they've found a way to make their marriage work.

According to E! News, a source close to the family claims the reality TV star, 40, and the 43-year-old Jesus Is King rapper are "doing their own thing" and are focusing on raising their children.

Kim and Kanye are focusing on their children. Picture: Getty

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," the source said, adding that they are "focused on the things that are important to them."

"[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much," the source added, "She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."

"They are still a family and they come together for the kids." The insider added that the pair ensure that they also prioritize "me time."

Kim and Kanye share four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West, 19 months.

Kim and Kanye share four children: North West (top left), Saint West (right), Chicago West (centre), and Pslam West (bottom left). Picture: Instagram@/kimkardashian

Despite living relatively separate lives at times, the family will be spending Christmas together, the source adds.

"They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together," says the insider. "It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

They add that the Kardashian-Jenners are "heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation."

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that the family will not be hosting their annual Christmas Eve party, known for its lavish decorations and star-studded guest list.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."

"Health and safety first though!" she added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."