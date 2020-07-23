Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kaye West getting divorced? Picture: Getty

Rumours are circulating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce after six years of marriage.

Kanye West raised eyebrows this week after targeting his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner during a lengthy Twitter rant, and reports claim divorce may be looming for the couple.

The 'Jesus Is King' rapper, 43, made a thinly-veiled suggestion that Kim, 39, had an affair with rapper Meek Mill before labelling momager Kris a "white supremacist" and dubbing her "Kris Jong-Un".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumoured to be considering divorce after six years of marriage. Picture: Getty

In a shock statement, Kanye appeared to confess he's been "trying to divorce" Kim since she met up with Meek in a hotel to discuss prison reform in November 2018 - but this isn't the first time the famous couple have faced divorce rumours.

After Kanye's erratic outburst, reports surfaced claiming he and Kim have been considering divorce "for a long time" as sources claim "both sides feel the marriage is over".

An insider told People that "divorce had been in the process for several weeks." A second source added, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over."

The rumours surfaced shortly after West announced his presidential bid, and a tearful confession during his first rally in South Carolina that he and Kim considered aborting their daughter North, seven.

"They have work to do, as parents and as a spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship," the source continues. "Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are."

The report adds that the two "were already nearing the end of their marriage" prior to West's recent behaviour. "There have been multiple attempts to talk to him about the situation, but right now nothing is proving successful," the source says.

Kim and Kanye have four children together - daughters North (pictured, right) and Chicago, and sons Saint (pictured, left) and Psalm. Picture: Getty

Kim is yet to publicly address the divorce rumours. Since their lavish 2014 wedding the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, there have been numerous reports speculating a separation between Kim and Kanye.

In December 2016, it was first reported that Kim was seeking a divorce. "It will take some time before she can do anything,” claimed a source, "but she doesn’t want to stay married."

After West was hospitalised following an episode of mental exhaustion, the pair were said to be living apart while West was receiving treatment. New reports claim the couple still live on opposite sides of their sprawling Hidden Hills home.

Kim and Kanye have four children together - daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, 14 months.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly been living on opposite side of their Los Angeles family mansion. Picture: Instagram

The day after Kanye posted - and deleted the majority of - his tweets, Kim shared a lengthy statement on Instagram calling her husband "brilliant but complicated" and admitted she is "powerless".

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of my children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intensions."