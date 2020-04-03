What Is Kim Kardashian's Net Worth In 2020?

Kim Kardashian is currently the second richest in the family.

Kim Kardashian came to the spotlight after her sex tape with ex-boyfriend, Ray J leaked back in 2007 which then resulted in her family launching their hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians that same year and since then Kim and her family have grown to become a global name.

Thanks to all of her various business ventures, guest appearances and endorsements, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is said to now be worth a very impressive $350 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her the second richest sibling and the second richest member of the family after her youngest sister Kylie Jenner.

So how does Kim make all of her money?

First and foremost, Kim is one of the executive producers of her family’s hit reality show alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and their mum Kris Jenner. The show has proven to be a hit and is currently 18 seasons deep.

Kim is not one of the most popular Kardashians for no reason. As well as her starring in KUWTK, she also has loads of solo private ventures. Stepping into the technology sphere with her phone game app called 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' and an emoji app called 'Kimoji' launched in 2015.

Kim’s also ventured into the beauty scene, the mum-of-three launched her own makeup line called KKW Beauty selling lipsticks, contour palettes, highlighters, foundation and concealers and has now got her own collection of perfumes called KKW Fragrance.

Showing no signs of slowing down, she also released a book called 'Selfish' in 2015 which literally featured selfie upon selfie of herself and then dropped a follow up in 2016 called 'Selfish: More Me! With New Selfies 2015-2016' featuring her kids North and Saint and some of her friends. Kim, Khloe and also released a book together in 2010 called 'Kardashian Konfidential.'

Kim recently announced that Dash the boutique clothing stores that she founded with Kourtney and Khloe had closed down but the reality star still has a venture in the clothing retail world thanks to her kid’s clothing line called Kids Supply that she started in 2017 with her husband Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014 and the pair have four kids together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

So what is the Kardashian’s net worth?

The Kardashian’s total net worth is approximately over a staggering $1 billion (and that's just Kylie!) and it’s probably not going to be slowing down anytime soon.

Kylie Jenner: $1 billion

Kim Kardashian – $350 million

Kris Jenner: $60 million

Khloe Kardashian – $40 million

Kourtney Kardashian – $35 million

Kendall Jenner – $18 million

Rob Kardashian – $10 million