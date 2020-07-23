Meek Mill claps back at Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian affair rumours

Meek Mill reacts to Kanye West's claims about Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Kanye West claimed he'd been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian after she met up with Meek Mill.

By Matt Tarr

Kanye West made a number of claims on Twitter recently with one of them being the suggestion that he'd been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian after she met up with another rapper, Meek Mill.

After labelling Kim's mum Kris Jenner a "white supremacist", Kanye tweeted, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'" and now Meek, who is pregnant rapper Nicki Minaj's ex, appears to have reacted to those claims.

Kanye West claimed he had tried to divorce Kim Kardashian after she met with Meek Mill. Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter himself, Meek Mill appeared to address Yeezy's claims and simply wrote, 'S**t is cappp cmon'.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian did arrange a meeting at a hotel to discuss prison reform, however, TMZ reports that other people including philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai.

Following Kanye West's outburst on Twitter, Kim Kardashian issued a lengthy statement suggesting that the rapper's bipolar disorder is impacting what he's saying and in her statement, Kim said, "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married since 2014 and have four children together; North (7), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1).

Yeezy is also currently in the running to become President of the United States, however having missed the chance to appear on the ballot in several different states it's unclear whether Kanye will continue to run in the 2020 election.

