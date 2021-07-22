How to listen to Kanye West's Apple Music livestream event for new album 'Donda'

Apple Music is exclusively live-streaming Kanye West's listening event in Atalanta. Here's how you can listen to the livestream...

Apple Music is set to exclusively livestream and serve as a host of a global listening event for the premiere of Kanye West's new album "Donda".

On Tuesday (Jul 20) Def Jam Recordings announced that Kanye will premiere his highly anticipated album at a sold-out listening event – which is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The listening event will happen on Thursday (Jul 22).

Apple's role in the listening event was revealed in a Beats advert that ran during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The advert features a cut from Donda titled 'No Child Left Behind' – a new track from Kanye's album. The clip was lead by U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, as she stars in the advert.

The track star starts at the blocks as she muscles through a workout at night time.

The camera shows fast cuts and close ups of the star's iconic nails, red hair and matching Beats Studio Buds, before the camera pans out to a shot of her praying.

Watch the full advert below.