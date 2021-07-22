How to listen to Kanye West's Apple Music livestream event for new album 'Donda'
22 July 2021, 13:33 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 18:04
Apple Music is exclusively live-streaming Kanye West's listening event in Atalanta. Here's how you can listen to the livestream...
Apple Music is set to exclusively livestream and serve as a host of a global listening event for the premiere of Kanye West's new album "Donda".
Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations
On Tuesday (Jul 20) Def Jam Recordings announced that Kanye will premiere his highly anticipated album at a sold-out listening event – which is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The listening event will happen on Thursday (Jul 22).
Apple's role in the listening event was revealed in a Beats advert that ran during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The advert features a cut from Donda titled 'No Child Left Behind' – a new track from Kanye's album. The clip was lead by U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, as she stars in the advert.
The track star starts at the blocks as she muscles through a workout at night time.
The camera shows fast cuts and close ups of the star's iconic nails, red hair and matching Beats Studio Buds, before the camera pans out to a shot of her praying.
Watch the full advert below.
How can tune into Kanye West's Apple Music livestream for 'Donda'?
Apple Music will stream the listening event live starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time."Donda" will be released a day later on July 23.
Apple has livestreamed special events in the past, but it only happens once in a while, making it a big deal.
Apple TV+ held a live premiere event for the exclusive Billie Eilish documentary in February.
The event will be made available to stream via Apple Music from when the public event in Atlanta begins at 8 p.m.
While it is unclear where the livestream will happen, here are the two places where it will potentially be held. You can browse 'Donda' at 8 p.m.