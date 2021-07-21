Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

The rapper has revealed his long-awaited album 'Donda' will be dropping soon. Here's everything we know about who will be on the project.

Kanye West will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album 'Donda' on Friday (Jul 23).

The 44-year-old rapper previewed a new song off his album titled ‘No Child Left Behind’ in a Beats by Dre advertisement starring US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

The track was produced by Dem Jointz, Kanye West & Gesaffelstein. Rapper Vory features on the song 'No Child Left Behind'. He also is rumoured to be on another track titled 'I Know God Breathed On This'.

But who else will feature on Kanye West's album 'Donda'?