Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations
21 July 2021, 14:24 | Updated: 21 July 2021, 14:25
The rapper has revealed his long-awaited album 'Donda' will be dropping soon. Here's everything we know about who will be on the project.
Kanye West will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album 'Donda' on Friday (Jul 23).
Kanye West 'Donda' album listening event in Atlanta: Date, location, tickets & more
The 44-year-old rapper previewed a new song off his album titled ‘No Child Left Behind’ in a Beats by Dre advertisement starring US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.
The track was produced by Dem Jointz, Kanye West & Gesaffelstein. Rapper Vory features on the song 'No Child Left Behind'. He also is rumoured to be on another track titled 'I Know God Breathed On This'.
But who else will feature on Kanye West's album 'Donda'?
-
Chris Brown
Chris Brown may potentially have a new song with Kanye West on his new album 'Donda'.
On Tuesday (Jul 20) Breezy took to his Instagram stories to hint that he has an upcoming song with the 'Flashing Lights' rapper.
The singer wrote: "Dat Yeezy and Breezy [eyeballs emoji]". The post sparked rumours that they have a new collab.
The two previously collaborated on "Waves" from Kanye West's 2016 'Life Of Pablo' album.
-
Pusha T
Pusha T has been rumoured to be on Kanye West's 'Donda' album.
The 'Stronger' rapper hosted a private listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday night (July 18).
Some clips from the event leaked online, debuting snippets of tracks on the album.
One of which, was Pusha T's alleged collaboration with Kanye.
A fan detailed what happened on the night on Twitter, writing: "Kanye then played a track with him and Pusha T rapping back and forth. Fireeeeee."
The pair are rumoured to be on a track together titled 'Off The Grid'.
-
Post Malone
Post Malone is another rapper who may potentially appear on the album.
Fans who attended the Las Vegas listening party claimed there was a Post Malone track.
Kanye West abd Post Malone previously collaborated together on another verision to his track 'Fade', which also features Ty Dolla Sign.
-
Tyler, The Creator
A clip of Tyler, the creator and Kanye West in the studio sparked ideas that the pair have collaborated on a track for the album.
In the clip, Kanye is sat down while Tyler is bopping his head to a track. The video also teased an alleged tracklist for the project.
Tyler, The Creator and Kanye West together in the studio this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/VyhGlfFV6O— Odd Future Fans (@itsOddFuture) July 19, 2021
In the alleged tracklist, Tyler, the creator is on Kanye's song titled 'Come To Life' – the lead track of the album.
-
Lil Baby
Lil Baby has been rumoured to be on a track called "Hurricane" with Kanye West.
The track is produced by DJ Khalil, Nascent, FnZ, BoogzDaBeast& Ronny J.
It will be the first time the two rappers collaborate on a track.
-
Baby Keem
Californian rapper Baby Keem is allegedly on a joint collaboration track with Travis Scott from Kanye West's 'Donda' album.
The pair are rumoured to be on 'Ye's track 'Praise God'.
-
Travis Scott
Travis Scott may potentially be on Kanye West's album 'Donda', on a track with Baby Keem.
He is rumoured to be on a song titled 'Praise God'.
Travis Scott and Kanye have collaborated a few times, with their latest release 'Wash Us In The Blood' which dropped last year June.
-
Playboy Carti
Playboy Carti is said to be on 'Donda', Kanye's new album. The rapper is rumoured to be on a track together.
The pair have previously heavily collaborated together, on tracks like 'Go2DaMoon' and Kanye executive produced Carti's album 'Whole Lotta Red'.