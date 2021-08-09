Kanye West removes 'Nah Nah Nah' featuring DaBaby from streaming services
9 August 2021, 12:53
The song has disappeared from streaming services following DaBaby's homophobic comments made on stage at Rolling Loud Miami in July.
Kanye West appears to have removed a song featuring DaBaby from streaming services.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the 44-year-old Chicago native's hotly-anticipated album DONDA, which has been publicly previewed at two listening parties in Atlanta, so all eyes are, unsurprisingly, on his streaming platforms.
Some eagle-eyed users spotted that West's song 'Nah Nah Nah', which features DaBaby, had been removed from all platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Tidal.
The rapper is yet to reveal an explanation for the removal of the song, which occurred two weeks after 'Suge' rapper DaBaby drew mass controversy over offensive comments he made on stage at Rolling Loud Miami.
During his set, DaBaby embarked on a homophobic speech which resulted in major backlash and the removal of the rapper from numerous upcoming festival line-ups.
DaBaby initially backed up his comments on social media, before issuing a public apology to the LGBTQ+ community on his Instagram page, admitting that his comments were 'hurtful', 'triggering' and 'misinformed'.
However, the latter has since appeared to have been mysteriously removed from his page.