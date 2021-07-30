What did DaBaby say during his homophobic speech at Rolling Loud Festival Miami?
30 July 2021, 11:30
The rapper has come under fire after making homophobic remarks during his set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.
DaBaby has come under fire for homophobic comments he made during his speech on stage at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami music festival on Sunday night (Jul 25th).
The Charlotte rapper—real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk—is receiving backlash for making disparaging comments about gay people and people living with HIV/AIDS.
Celebrities such as Chris Brown, Madonna, Elton John, Questlove have also spoken out against the rapper's comments.
DaBaby has since been dropped from BooHoo Man, UK's Parklife festival line up and more following his homophobic comments.
What did DaBaby say at Rolling Loud Festival Miami?
In a video, DaBaby is seen saying: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air." on stage.
He continued: "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air."
"Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real."
What did DaBaby say in response to the backlash?
DaBaby doubled down in his Instagram stories in a series of 19 videos.Telling his critics to "shut the f*** up," the rapper said: "What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show," he said. "It'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their god**** crib on their phone. It just don't work like that."Because, regardless of what you mother******* are talking about and how the internet twisted up my mother******* words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up."
The rapper said that there were gay fans present who enjoyed the show, adding: "I'm talking about my boy that was at the front of stage left, where I jumped Ask him. He got clips all on his s***, the whole night he was recording. We were turnt the whole night."My boy had the crop top on front row. He out there in that jungle, in that water. He out there, he standing on the rail, goddamn cutting up. He knows the words to the song. I'm rapping them b****** with 'em."
"I wasn't going on no rant," he said. "That's called a call to action—that's what that's called. Because I'm a live performer. I'm the best live performer. I'm the live show killer. You interact with your fans, you get what I'm saying?
"All the lights went up, gay or straight. You wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don't got f****** AIDS... They don't got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain't going for that. They ain't no nasty gay n*****. They ain't no junkies on the street."I said, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that mother******* light up. My gay fans, they ain't going for that. They got class. They ain't sucking no d*** in no parking lot. You gotta get a room, a good one—five-star hotel.... Even my gay fans got standards."
What have celebrities said in response to DaBaby's homophobic comments?
(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021
