What did DaBaby say during his homophobic speech at Rolling Loud Festival Miami?

In a video, DaBaby is seen saying: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air." on stage.

What did DaBaby say in response to the backlash?

DaBaby doubled down in his Instagram stories in a series of 19 videos.Telling his critics to "shut the f*** up," the rapper said: "What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show," he said. "It'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their god**** crib on their phone. It just don't work like that."Because, regardless of what you mother******* are talking about and how the internet twisted up my mother******* words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up."

The rapper said that there were gay fans present who enjoyed the show, adding: "I'm talking about my boy that was at the front of stage left, where I jumped Ask him. He got clips all on his s***, the whole night he was recording. We were turnt the whole night."My boy had the crop top on front row. He out there in that jungle, in that water. He out there, he standing on the rail, goddamn cutting up. He knows the words to the song. I'm rapping them b****** with 'em."

"I wasn't going on no rant," he said. "That's called a call to action—that's what that's called. Because I'm a live performer. I'm the best live performer. I'm the live show killer. You interact with your fans, you get what I'm saying?

"All the lights went up, gay or straight. You wanna know why? Because even my gay fans don't got f****** AIDS... They don't got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain't going for that. They ain't no nasty gay n*****. They ain't no junkies on the street."I said, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that mother******* light up. My gay fans, they ain't going for that. They got class. They ain't sucking no d*** in no parking lot. You gotta get a room, a good one—five-star hotel.... Even my gay fans got standards."