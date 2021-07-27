T.I. slammed after defending DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival

T.I slammed after defending DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami. Picture: Getty

The rapper has received backlash after supporting DaBaby's homophobic speech during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

T.I. has been slammed after defending DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Sunday (Jul 25).

During his performance at Rolling Loud, DaBaby went on a rant spieling offensive words to the LGBTQ+ community and people with AIDS and HIV+ statuses.

DaBaby has been slammed for his homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud Miami 2021 performance. Picture: Getty

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," DaBaby said on stage.

He continued: "Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

On Monday (Jul 26), Tip commented on a post of DaBaby's rant at Rolling Loud, writing: 'If Lil Nas X can kick his sh*t in peace... so should dababy," with an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders.

He closed out the comment with the hashtag '#equality'.

T.I gives his thoughts on DaBaby receiving backlash for his homophobic rant. Picture: Instagram/@theshaderoom

The 'Live Your Life' took Instagram Live hours later to further detail his opinions.

"Ain't nothing in the world gon' make me hate nobody just because they do something different in the bedroom than I do," Tip began.

"Ain't none of my business. Ain't none of my business. Zero. I don't give a damn what you're doing."

The 40-year-old rapper went on to say: "I got a lot of respect for muthaf**kas like Lil Nas X and muthaf**kas like Frank Ocean. Muthaf**kas who step out there and live their truth. Honest with themselves. You dig?

"A lot of you muthaf**kas out there hiding your truth." T.I. also spoke on homophobia, saying: You can't make nobody homophobic," he said in his defence.

"Just because I am proud of what I am don't make me hate what you are, period. Ain't no way to tangle or twist that. Ain't no hate. Ain't no hate in that, bruh."

T.I went on Instagram live to further detail his stance. Picture: Getty

The Lil Nas X's prior videos and award show performances to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's headline-making video for their joint track "WAP.

"For instance, the Lil Nas X sh*t, the performances and videos," he explained. "Man, I got a lot of respect for bruh because like I said, he had the courage to live his truth, but that sh*t ain't for me. It just ain't for me. I ain't got no business looking at it..."

"And I don't want my children seeing it either because their minds haven't developed to a place where they can wraps their minds around those types of experiences and those types of visual presentations. And know how to sort it out within their perception. You dig?."

See fans reactions on social media below.

I’m trying to figure out how TI thought comparing what Dababy said to what Lil Nas X does made any sense….pic.twitter.com/NeQQJkqrM5 — 🌻 (@BlondeTremaine) July 26, 2021

Not TI defending DaBaby and bringing @LilNasX into it! pic.twitter.com/aFvm8VbozP — Italian Herbs de Provence ™️ (@DeLion_90) July 26, 2021

Ti the last person to be speaking on the Dababy situation 🥴 cause we ain’t forgot — Christa 💋❣️ (@Im_michaelaa) July 26, 2021

mood watching dababy & ti trying to justify themselves on social media…..pic.twitter.com/MGyxOfC9i3 — Julian B. (@thisisJulianB) July 26, 2021