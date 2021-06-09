T.I. addresses sexual assault allegations in controversial music video for 'What It's Come To'

The Atlanta rapper has received backlash after releasing controversial visuals to his song addressing the sexual assault allegations against him and Tiny Harris.

T.I has released visuals for his song 'What It's Come To', where he addresses the sexual assault allegations against him and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

On Tuesday (Jun 8) the 40-year-old rapper dropped a music video to the controversial track he released last month.

T.I and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple people. Picture: Getty

In the lyrics, Tip raps: “In the fire, I reside like the money do/N***** tried wearing wires at the randevu,” Tip began.

“Don’t nothing kill a n**** like needing money do/For nothing, peel n***** you sweet as honeydew. … Extortion, is that what you got your mind on shorty?” he adds.

While the lyrics to the track caused controversy online, it didn't stop the rapper from releasing a video, further depicting his stance on the situation.

The music video begins with a voiceover of Sabrina Peterson's request for an apology from the couple.

Peterson previously alleged the couple abused her over the years and claimed T.I. pointed a gun at her.

Sabrina Peterson's request for an apology from the couple was used in the Intro and Outro to the music video. Picture: instagram@theglamuniversity

The visual depicts him and his wife as the subjects of a lengthy investigation. Yet, instead of this case being conducted by the police, it’s lead by a woman posing as one of T.I. and Tiny’s accusers who Tip refers to as “The Parasite” in the video.

In the video, a quote from Syreeta Butler comes up, reading: "A toxic person will create drama and portray themself as the victim" seemingly aimed at the alleged victims.

At the end of the video, T.I. reveals that he’s gearing up to release his new album 'Kill The King', promoting it as his “final album.”

T.I's 'What It's Come To' music video quote. Picture: YouTube/TIvsTIP

The video has received backlash online as fans have stood with the victims who have claimed T.I and Tiny drugged and sexually assaulted them.

One fan wrote: "THIS MAN NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED EXPEDITIOUSLY!", while another added "It be the guys who are fake deep who claim women are queens, etc who do the most damage to women"

"TI and Tiny are rapists. Like they say men can call a girl a hoe and everyone believe it, but hundred of women can come forward and the situation is still skeptical" the fan wrote.

It be the guys who are fake deep who claim women are queens, etc who do the most damage to women. TI and Tiny are rapists. Like they say men can call a girl a hoe and everyone believe it, but hundred of women can come forward and the situation is still skeptical — marvtha (@marvtha1) March 29, 2021

