T.I and Tiny 'laugh off' abuse allegations after victim requests apology

Sabrina Peterson, who alleged the couple abused her over the years, requested an apology in an Instagram video. The pair have now responded to the request.

T.I and his wife Tiny Harris have received backlash after 'laughing off' alleged abuse victim, Sabrina Peterson's request for an apology.

It comes after Peterson shared a video on her Instagram last week, where she revealed she would withdraw her defamation lawsuit against the couple, if they apologised.

She also pleaded with them to tell the truth about what happened between them.

Sabrina Peterson, alleged that T.I pulled a gun out on her. She also alleged the couple had been abusive to her over the years. Picture: Instagram/@theglamuniversity

Their longtime friend, Peterson, initially called out the couple back in January, alleging that they abused her over the years. In addition, she alleged that T.I. pointed a gun at her.

Following Peterson's abuse claims via a lengthy Instagram post, women started to DM her with claims of how they suffered sexual abuse from T.I. and Tiny, as well as being drugged by them.

In her recent Instagram post, Peterson said: “Tell the truth about me, tell the truth about what you did to me, and apologise. I’m gone. don’t want one dime."

"And here’s the other stipulation: Do it within seven days… Do this, what I’m saying right now, within seven days. Within seven days, tell the truth and apologise.” she added.

However, the couple laughed off her request for an apology in one Instagram post.

On Monday (May 31) T.I. shared a photo of himself, Ne-Yo, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle laughing with each other, with a caption indirecting Peterson.

The rapper wrote: "Apology????😂😂😂😂 -Drako voice. #WhatItsComeTo". His wife, Tiny also hopped into the comments section, writing "LOL it’s too early for this sir".

T.I laughs at Sabrina Peterson requesting an apology in a new Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@troubleman31

Tiny comments on T.I's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@majorgirl

The pair laughing off the situation did not sit well with people on social media.

One fan wrote: "Damn shame . To think that all she would want is an apology after the horrendous allegations that have been made. That’s weird."

Peterson then responded to T.I's instagram post, with a list of traits of a narcissistic person. She captioned the post "Pride comes before the fall".

Back in early March, Peterson also launched a defamation lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit was based on the couple reportedly smearing Peterson's name on social media. Legal documents also revealed there were other public statements that have negatively affected Peterson also.

Tiny also allegedly posted Peterson's 8-year-old son, which Peterson says exposed the child to "vitriol and danger" on social media.

The couples attorney, Steve Sadow, responded by telling TMZ "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media."

