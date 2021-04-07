T.I. and Tiny respond to new sexual assault allegations

The couple issued a statement after another three women accused them of sexual assault.

T.I. and Tiny have issued a statement after three more women have accused them of sexual assault.

At the beginning of the year, the couple were faced with multiple accusations of sexual abuse, drugging, and sex trafficking from a number of different women.

Both artists have dismissed all of the allegations, most recently in a statement through their lawyer, Steve Sadow, after the newly-surfaced claims.

T.I. and Tiny have issued a statement after three more women have accused them of sexual assault. Picture: Getty

"The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," Sadow told Billboard. "By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

Last week, Page Six reported that the unnamed women have retained New York attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, whose spokesperson explained the extent of the disturbing claims to the publication.

A 20-year-old woman alleged the couple "pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it" at a Miami nightclub in 2010. She claims she was taken to a South Beach hotel, where the couple’s security took her phone and T.I. "forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger" and "[Tiny] undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent."

Another two women approached Blackburn with similar claims. One accused T.I. and a male friend of "drugging and raping" her in a Miami hotel on Memorial Day Weekend in 2010. The other claims she was "drugged… and sex trafficked in Nevada, California, and Florida."

T.I. and Tiny have denied all of the allegations made against them. Picture: Getty

The report states dozens of women have approached Blackburn accusing the couple of "a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation."

According to People, Blackburn revealed in a statement that more than 30 people - 'women, survivors and witnesses' - have come to him about 'eerily consistent' sexual abuse allegations aimed at the pair which 'span over fifteen years'.

A lawyer for the couple previously said that they "deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations."

T.I and Tiny began dating in 2001 and married on July 30, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. The pair share seven children.