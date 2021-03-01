T.I & wife Tiny Harris 'may face criminal charges' over sexual abuse allegations

T.I & wife Tiny Harris 'may face criminal charges' over sexual abuse allegations. Picture: Getty

A lawyer has asked for a criminal probe of the couple over allegations of 'forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation'.

T.I. and wife Tiny Harris are being investigated over 'a myriad of allegations of 'forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation' involving a lawyer's clients.

New York attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn has called for a criminal probe of the married celebrity couple due to the sexual abuse allegations against them.

According to People, Blackburn revealed in a statement that more than 30 people - 'women, survivors and witnesses' - have come to him about 'eerily consistent' sexual abuse allegations aimed at the pair which 'span over fifteen years'.

Blackburn said some of his clients claim they were 'coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts.'

T.I and Tiny Harris face allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation. Picture: Getty

T.I, real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., 40, and 45-year-old Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Harris, should be probed 'under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) and Georgia's Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues,' Blackburn told officials in the states of California and Georgia in letters.

A lawyer for the "Live Your Life" rapper and the singer said that they 'deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations.'

The pair's lawyer continued 'We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,' the attorney for the couple said.

'These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.'

T.I and his wife Tiny Harris share seven children - three biologically and four from previous relationships. Picture: Getty

In an upcoming news conference, Blackburn will announce the details of a defamation lawsuit filed for client Sabrina Peterson – who made sexual misconduct accusations against the pair.

Through a representative, T.I and Tiny have addressed the claims, saying: 'Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.'

'The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade,' the couple said, adding that 'they will take appropriate legal action' if the accusations continue.

T.I and Tiny Harris began dating in 2001 and married on July 30, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. The pair share seven children.