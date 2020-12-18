T.I. says father time spent with his daughters is "thot prevention hours"

T.I. says father time spent with his daughters is "thot prevention hours". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper T.I. has come under fire for his comments on his 'ExpediTIously' podcast with guest 21 Savage.

T.I. is notoriously known for making controversial statements.. Last year, the 40-year-old received backlash after revealing he followed his daughter to the doctors to "check her hymen".

This time around, he is raising eyebrows when it comes to speaking on his daughters, again.

T.I. has three daughters; Deyjah Harris, Heiress Harris and Zonnique Pullins (step father to Tiny's daughter). Picture: Getty

In a recent episode of his “ExpediTIously” podcast, T.I. invited guest 21 Savage, 28, on the show.

While the two Atlanta rappers discussed several topics including their childhood, immigration and more, fans were stricken when they came onto the topic of parenting.

When T.I. began, the rapper acknowledged that women are treated unfairly from the time they're born.

21 Savage revealed that he’s naturally more overprotective of his daughter, in comparison to his son, to which T.I. interjected saying “Cause sons can’t get pregnant”.

21 Savage has two sons and a daughter. Picture: Getty

But 21 explained he feels more overprotective of his daughter because “we know how treat women.”

“I want her to know how to feel real love so she could know how to discern the difference,” 21 Savage added.

Tip then sparked controversy with his reply. The star said “Me and Lil Duval call it ‘thot prevention hours.’ You gotta put in them thot prevention hours, keep your daughter off the pole,” T.I. said.

The rapper went on to say that the time a father spends with his daughter is significant, preventing her from a life of sex work.

“So, you spending time going to daddy/daughter dances and you’re taking them on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours that you’re putting in,” T.I. said.

“You got to do that! Your a** don’t do that, well her a** gon’ be somewhere in Magic City man…trying to figure it out" Tip added.

After American blog, TheShadeRoom posted the clip on their Instagram feed, many fans slammed T.I.

One fan wrote "How you thotting around but mad at your children 💀😭 they learn from watching ijs respectfully".

Another Instagram user wrote "If misogynistic was a father... tuh 🥴", while another user wrote "This is why his daughter is so big on mental health look what he says".

