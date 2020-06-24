T.I apologises to daughter Deyjah Harris after “hymen-checking” controversy

24 June 2020, 13:35 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 13:36

T.I apologises to Deyjah Harris for his public "hymen" comments. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper T.I has apologised to his daughter, Deyjah Harris, after publicly revealing that he goes doctors with her to "check her hymen".

T.I. has apologised to his daughter Deyjah Harris for publicly revealing that he goes to the gynaecologist with her to check if her hymen is still intact.

T.I’s daughter Deyjah Harris “hurt” and “angry” following hymen controversy

On Monday (Jun 22) an episode of  T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle aired where Tip issued an apology to his his 19-year-old daughter, Deyjah.

In the previous episode of the show, Deyjah expressed that she felt "hurt", "angry" and "embarrassed" by her father exposing he checks if she's still a virgin.

During the show, the Atlanta rapper later asks his wife, Tiny Harris, her thoughts on the controversy surrounding his comments.

T.I apologises to daughter Deyjah Harris (pictured left)
T.I apologises to daughter Deyjah Harris (pictured left). Picture: Getty

Tiny urges Tip call Deyjah, however she did not answer his call.

In a following scene, Deyjah's mother gave him the run down on the situation from a woman's perspective and explained why his actions were wrong.

"At the end of the day, whether or not her hymen is intact isn't telling of whether or not she had sex," Deyjah's mother explained.

"So if you tell the doctor to check her hymen, and she told you she hasn't done anything, but her hymen is broken, and she's telling the truth, now you're coming down on her and telling her she's lying." her mother added.

Deyjah Harris,19, says she&squot;s "hurt" and "embarrassed" by her father&squot;s comments
Deyjah Harris,19, says she's "hurt" and "embarrassed" by her father's comments. Picture: Instagram

Tip revealed that he did not have much knowledge on the situation at hand and apologised to Deyjah.

"I think that due to my own ignorance of certain issues for my daughter, I understand now that I don't understand," he says. "And, guess what? I'ma step back."

Deyjah's mom also brought up the that T.I's comments were misogynistic as he wouldn't have treated his sons in that way.

Tip accepted and agreed that he has double standards with his he was "being educated in that moment."

"I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility," T.I. admitted.

"I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn't have been said."

Back in November, T.I joked with Ladies Like Us podcast revealing he took Deyjah to the gynecologist after her 16th birthday.

Hopefully, T.I. and Deyjah can mend things following the rapper's apology.

