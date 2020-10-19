T.I. confirms his friend 'urinated on Drake' in new song lyrics

Atlanta rapper T.I has finally addressed the rumour that his friend urinated on Drake back in 2015.

T.I has confirmed one of the biggest and long-standing rumours about an alleged incident that happened to Drake.

According to T.I, one of his friends actually did urinate on Drake. The 40-year-old rapper confirmed the incident did happen on his new track, "We Did It Big".

In the John Legend-assisted song from his newly released album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta), Tip addresses the incident, reigniting the online buzz on the rumour.

In the second verse, T.I. reflects on memories several with his late good friend Terrance Beasley, aka Cap, who was killed in prison almost a year ago.

However, within the shared moments, Tip recalled the time Cap allegedly urinated on Drake during an event in Los Angeles:.

In the lyrics, Tip raps "While I'm fightin' my own somehow got you home" he spits on the track.

"So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, sh*t/F*ck it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house."

The rumour was heavily spread across mainstream Hip Hop news back in 2015, when Meek Mill released a diss track for Drake called "Wanna Know."

On the track, Meek rapped: "You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater ni**a, we ain’t forget/Real ni**as back in style this sh*t is lit/This that Ja Rule sh*t and 50 Cent."

While many accused Meek of lying just to get at Drake, Tip himself has now confirmed the story to be true.

Shortly after Meek's diss track went viral, sources told TMZ the incident occurred during a private screening of the film Takers back in 2010.

The sources claimed Cap was highly intoxicated and began urinating on himself, with some of it accidentally landing on Drake.

The Canadian rapper reportedly got up from his seat 30 minutes into the movie, shouted "motherf*cker," and left.

so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol... not a golden shower. he was just really drunk — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

At the time when the rumours were swirling around, media personality Julia Beverly also referenced other sources who insisted that it was just an accident.

Beverly tweeted "so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol... not a golden shower. he was just really drunk".

