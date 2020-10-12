Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis

12 October 2020, 13:04

Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis
Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux pens sweet birthday tribute to son Adonis. Picture: Instagram

Drake and Sophie Brussaux share adorable photos of their son, Adonis, on his third birthday.

Drake and his son Adonis' mother both penned sweet tributes to their son, who turned three-years-old over the weekend.

Drake's baby mama Sophie Brussaux shares new photo of son Adonis

On Sunday (Oct 11) Drake shared an adorable photo of him with Adonis on his birthday. In the photo, Drizzy and his little one are surrounded by balloons, while the pair beamed with happy smiles.

View this post on Instagram

Young Stunna.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The 33-year-old singer was wearing a tight black t-shirt and dark blue jeans with white shoes as he courted besides his son.

While Drizzy let the photo do the talking, he did caption the photo with a short and simple message. Drake wrote "Young Stunna" referring to little Adonis on the photo.

Adonis' mother, Sophie’s Brussaux, also shared a heartfelt tribute, where she detailed her labour experience.

In the Instagram swipe post, where she shared several photos with Adonis, she also expressed how much she loves her son.

The post also saw French model and painter, Brussaux, celebrating being a parent to Adonis with Drake and said, “we did that".

Sophie wrote “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour."

"I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”

Drake shares a photo of his mother Sandi, cuddling the birthday boy, Adonis.
Drake shares a photo of his mother Sandi, cuddling the birthday boy, Adonis. Picture: instagram

Drake also shared a snap of Adonis celebrating with his mother Sandi on his Instagram story.

The "Toosie Slide" rapper's father also shared a photo of him and Adonis, sitting by the piano.

Drake's father captioned the post 'Happy Birthday to my little pride and joy I love you little guy, you make me very proud to see that you’re the one to carry on the Graham tradition, Happy Birthday Grandson,' he said.

Happy Birthday Adonis.

