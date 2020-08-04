Drake's baby mama Sophie Brussaux shares new photo of son Adonis

4 August 2020, 12:22

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, shared a new photo of their little boy.
Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, shared a new photo of their little boy. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, has shared an adorable new picture of their two-year-old boy.

It's been almost three years since Drake welcomed his first child, Adonis, into the world with artist Sophie Brussaux.

Who is Sophie Brussaux? Everything to know about Drake’s baby mother

And while the 'Life Is Good' rapper, 33, and former actress Brussaux aren't together romantically, they appear to be successfully coparenting the two-year-old, with Sophie sharing regular updates on her Instagram page.

Sophie recently celebrated her birthday with an Arabian Night themed party.
Sophie recently celebrated her birthday with an Arabian Night themed party. Picture: Instagram

Brussaux recently celebrated her birthday in Toronto, Canada with an Arabian Nights themed bash along with a hoard of friends and, of course, her little one.

"Thank you for all the good vibes everyone," she captioned a series of photos from the event, including snaps of herself wearing floor-length pink kaftan and sporting long pink hair.

In one photo, Sophie is holding blonde baby Adonis in her arms as the pair clap their hands. "That little boy is too cute with his blonde hair," wrote one fan in the comments.

"So pretty !!! & Adonis is sooo cute," wrote another. "Oh my goodness!! His smile," said one with a heart-eye emoji.

Sophie shared a photo of baby Adonis clapping his hands happily with his mother.
Sophie shared a photo of baby Adonis clapping his hands happily with his mother. Picture: Instagram
Drake confirmed the arrival of his child on his 2018 album 'Scorpion'.
Drake confirmed the arrival of his child on his 2018 album 'Scorpion'. Picture: Getty

Back in 2017, Pusha T alleged that Drake had a secret child during his diss track titled 'The Story Of Adidon' while the pair were heavily beefing. The lyrics read:

"Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother /
Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her /
A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap /
We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts /
You are hiding a child, let that boy come home /
Deadbeat motha****a, playin' border patrol, ooh /
Adonis is your son
And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real /
Love that baby, respect that girl /
Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world"

Drake later confirmed the arrival of his son on his album 'Scorpion'. "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid," he raps on track 'Emotionless'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake News!

Latest Drake News

Mavado disses Drake on 'Enemy Line'

Mavado disses Drake on new song 'Enemy Line'

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know
Drake's plane was leaving Barbados after a vacation when a photographer spotted a message underneath it.

Drake fan spots hilarious message underneath rapper's plane

Drake has reportedly got his sights set on Maya Jama.

Drake 'looking for romance' with Maya Jama after name-dropping her in song
Drake fans spot alleged Pusha T diss in new freestyle

Drake fans spot alleged Pusha T diss in new Headie One song

More News

Tinie defends wife after claims he "married a white woman"

Tinie sparks debate online with viral 'African Prince' tweet

Tinie Tempah

Travis Scott fans think he just revealed the title of his upcoming album.

Travis Scott fans spot 'hidden title of new album’ in cryptic posts
George Floyd arrest bodycam footage reveals final moments before death

George Floyd arrest: Bodycam footage reveals final moments before tragic death
Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram, job and family revealed.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign

Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign

Kanye West