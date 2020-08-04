Drake's baby mama Sophie Brussaux shares new photo of son Adonis

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, shared a new photo of their little boy. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, has shared an adorable new picture of their two-year-old boy.

It's been almost three years since Drake welcomed his first child, Adonis, into the world with artist Sophie Brussaux.

And while the 'Life Is Good' rapper, 33, and former actress Brussaux aren't together romantically, they appear to be successfully coparenting the two-year-old, with Sophie sharing regular updates on her Instagram page.

Sophie recently celebrated her birthday with an Arabian Night themed party. Picture: Instagram

Brussaux recently celebrated her birthday in Toronto, Canada with an Arabian Nights themed bash along with a hoard of friends and, of course, her little one.

"Thank you for all the good vibes everyone," she captioned a series of photos from the event, including snaps of herself wearing floor-length pink kaftan and sporting long pink hair.

In one photo, Sophie is holding blonde baby Adonis in her arms as the pair clap their hands. "That little boy is too cute with his blonde hair," wrote one fan in the comments.

"So pretty !!! & Adonis is sooo cute," wrote another. "Oh my goodness!! His smile," said one with a heart-eye emoji.

Sophie shared a photo of baby Adonis clapping his hands happily with his mother. Picture: Instagram

Drake confirmed the arrival of his child on his 2018 album 'Scorpion'. Picture: Getty

Back in 2017, Pusha T alleged that Drake had a secret child during his diss track titled 'The Story Of Adidon' while the pair were heavily beefing. The lyrics read:

"Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother /

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her /

A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap /

We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts /

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home /

Deadbeat motha****a, playin' border patrol, ooh /

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real /

Love that baby, respect that girl /

Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world"

Drake later confirmed the arrival of his son on his album 'Scorpion'. "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid," he raps on track 'Emotionless'.