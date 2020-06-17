T.I’s daughter Deyjah Harris “hurt” and “angry” following hymen controversy

Deyjah Harris has spoken out on T.I's hymen-checking controversy in a new video clip circulating online.

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris has revealed how she felt about her father publicly exposing that he goes to her gynecologist with her to confirm that she's still a virgin.

Last year, T.I was brutally slammed for his comments and got called out for "monitoring Deyjah's sexual activity".

Many fans labelled the 39-year-old a "control freak" and a "toxic misogynist" for governing his daughters body.

The controversy resurfaced after Monday's episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle aired. 

Tip's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, revealed that the family found out the news while on vacation in Mexico. 

"We're in Mexico, we're all having a great time, when all of a sudden, I look at my phone, and Tip’s all over it," Tiny said.

T.I revealed that he goes tenth gynecologist with Deyjah Harris during Ladies Like Us podcast in Nov 2019
T.I revealed that he goes tenth gynecologist with Deyjah Harris during Ladies Like Us podcast in Nov 2019. Picture: Getty

In a clip from the show, Deyjah admits to her cousins that T.I. did go to the gynecologist with her since she was 14 or 15 years old.

The now 19-year-old explained that she "couldn't have said 'no" to her father going to the gynaecologist with her.

Deyjah explained how she found out, saying "I'm scrolling on Twitter and I see I'm tagged in a post and all I see is 'gynecologist,' and I didn't even need to read the whole title."

"I just knew. My heart sank. I'm very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed," Deyjah said.

She continued "I'm embarrassed, for sure. I'm trying to put it in the back of my mind so I'm not really thinking about it. I know it's not healthy. But I've been doing that since I was a child."

Deyjah claimed the situation will forever impacted her relationship with her father.

In the show, T.I. claimed the comments he made on the podcast were jokes.

The rapper spoke with his mother, Violeta Latrice, and confirmed that he had gone to the doctors with Deyjah in the past. However, admitted to "embellishing" the story for entertainment.

 "I told a joke that was laced in truth, also [with] a lot of major embellishments," Tip said during his confessional interview.

"I was speaking past tense. People thought I was speaking present day. I never put a sign on the door—that's absolutely false." 

Many fans sympathised with Deyjah after she revealed how she truly felt about the situation on Twitter.

See some responses below.

