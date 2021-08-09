DaBaby deletes his apology to the LGBTQ+ community from his Instagram page

DaBaby deletes his apology to the LGBTQ+ community from his Instagram page. Picture: Getty

The apology DaBaby issued to the LGBTQ+ community following his homophobic comments, is no longer on his Instagram feed.

DaBaby's apology he issued to the LGBTQ+ community following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami is no longer on his Instagram page.

The 'Suge' rapper first uploaded the apology on his Instagram on Monday Aug 2. A week later, it is nowhere to be seen.

DaBaby made his offensive and homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. Picture: Getty

In his apology, DaBaby wrote that his comments were “hurtful”, “triggering” and offensive.

The statement read: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” the Blame It On Baby artist had wrote.

DaBaby issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community following his homophobic comments on Aug 2. Picture: Instagram/@dababy

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I now publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

The apology came after the rapper received huge backlash for spreading misinformation about AIDS and HIV and being homophobic.

DaBaby was pulled from several summer and fall festivals. His comments were also condemned by artists such as Chris Brown, Questlove, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Madonna and many more.

DaBaby doubles down on his homophobic comments in a tweet. Picture: Twitter/@DaBabyDaBaby

The remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby was also removed from radio stations playlist.

The 29-year-old rapper was reached out to by a group of 11 organizations, including GLAAD and the Black AIDS Institute, to have a private meeting in an open letter.

The letter read: “We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology,” the letter read.

“However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical."

"We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities.”

The letter argued that DaBaby “can be a powerful and influential voice, especially across your home base in the South, where the Black community’s needs are notoriously under-represented across every public spectrum."

