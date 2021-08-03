DaBaby apologises to LGBTQ+ community for his 'hurtful' and 'misinformed' comments

DaBaby has issued a second apology for comments he made during Rolling Loud Festival.

Rapper DaBbay has apologised for offensive comments he made towards the LGBTQ+ community, following his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

He has claimed he was 'misinformed'.

The 'Rockstar' rapper issued an apology on Instagram, where he posted a written statement without a caption and turned off the option for others to comment on the post.

The apology begun: "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes".

He then continued saying: "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging".

The rapper issued an apology on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The rapper then said: "DaBaby also thanked “the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received".

He ended his apology saying: "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.".

"Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby".

This is the second apology the rapper has issued.

Shortly after the incident DaBaby took to Twitter, saying: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset"

"what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies".

He concluded, offensively saying: "But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.".

DaBaby issued two apologies. Picture: Twitter

Since Rolling Loud Festival multiple celebrities have spoken out against the rapper, including Dua Lipa, Chris Brown, Elton John and Madonna.

As well as this, the 'BOP' rapper has been dropped from multiple festivals including Parklife and Lollapalooza Festival.

He has also been dropped from his deal with clothing company BooHoo.