Chris Brown slams DaBaby for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud

Chris Brown has spoken out about DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Festival.

Other stars have also spoken out against what the rapper said.

Fans were shocked that Chris Brown appeared to weigh in on DaBaby's derogatory comments towards the LGBTQ+ community, as well as those with HIV and Aids.

The 'Loyal' singer took to his Instagram story, writing: "Shut the f*ck up. Do yo shows. Thank everybody".

He ended the post, saying: "Then get the f*ck off stage".

Fans on Twitter reacted to the star speaking out, saying: "You know how in the wrong you gotta be for Chris Brown to be making sense?".

Another tweeter said: "no cause i hate dababy even more for making me agree with chris brown".

Do you know how bad you have to mess up for Chris Brown of all people to be talking sense? 😭 https://t.co/xbv1xNeKop — hads. (@hadleyogarro) July 29, 2021

no cause i hate dababy even more for making me agree with chris brown https://t.co/IZJF91a0QI — ash (@SLUT4KINO) July 29, 2021

Chris Brown is not the only celebrity that has condemned DaBaby for what he said.

Singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram following the Rolling Loud controversy, saying: "Im surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments."

She continued, mentioning the fact the collaborated on her song 'Levitating'. Dua wrote: "I really don't recognise this at the person I worked with"

The singer continued, saying "I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.

Elton John and Madonna have both also spoken about against what the 'BOP' rapper.

John wrote a thread on Twitter, de-bunking myths surrounding HIV whilst Madonna took to Instagram addressing the comments and saying she will "pray" for DaBaby's "ignorance".

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.



The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

DaBaby has also been removed from 'Parklife' festival line up and has lost his sponsorship deal with BooHoo man.