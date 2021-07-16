Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa 'Demeanor' lyrics meaning explained

See the full lyrics for 'Demeanor' below -

[Intro: Pop Smoke]

Oh, oh

Baba treesha

Oh

[Chorus: Pop Smoke]

I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')

I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')

[Post-Chorus: Pop Smoke]

Oh, wait, wait

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

[Verse 1: Pop Smoke]

Fishbowl, send shots, bend blocks, send 'em back (Yeah)

Earthquakes and ceiling cracks (No way), all my n**gas into that

You send a shot, we send it back, all facts, no cap (None)

Put my hat to the back (Back), a hundred thousand in the bag

Look, eleven dollars a hour ain't enough to live (Nah)

So I'ma go in every store and I'ma swipe this sh*t (Yeah, yeah)

They tryna lock a n**ga up and I'm like, "F**k a pig" (F**k a pig)

'Cause either way, mommy gon' still love her kid (She gon' love him)

I just did twenty from the city they like, "Who is you?" (Who the hell?)

A lotta n**gas talkin' sh*t that they don't really do (Ah, yeah)

I'm 'bout to turn my Air Force 1's into a Gucci shoe (Yeah, yeah)

I'm 'bout to turn my Timberlands into a Yeezy Boost (Oh)

My president black, bandana is blue (You know what I'm sayin'?)

Diamonds hittin', got me glistenin' like I came out the pool

I'm so exotic like I came out the zoo (No)

But I shot out the coupe (No)

I got a scope with a clear eye view, woo (Yeah)

[Chorus: Pop Smoke]

I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')

I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')

[Post-Chorus: Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa]

Oh, wait, wait

My demeanor is meaner than yours

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

[Verse 2: Dua Lipa]

Female alpha and I practice what I preach, I devour

Tell me, can you take the heat?

You can touch with your eyes only

I know you like what you see

That "je ne sais quoi" energy

Baby, get on your knees

You can't say pop without smoke

So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke

You like the way I move

My demeanor is meaner than yours

So clap for the encore

You can't say pop without smoke

So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke

You like the way I move

My demeanor is meaner than yours

So clap for the encore

[Chorus: Pop Smoke]

I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')

I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')

[Post-Chorus: Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa]

Oh, wait, wait

My demeanor is meaner than yours

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh