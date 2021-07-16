Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa 'Demeanor' lyrics meaning explained
16 July 2021, 15:22
Pop Smoke's second posthumous album features hit track 'Demeanor' with Dua Lipa, here's a breakdown of the lyrics.
Fans are excited to see that Dua Lipa features on Pop-Smoke's second posthumous album.
Here's a breakdown of their track 'Demeanor'.
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha. Shorty said she like my demeanour (Demeanour) - “baba treesha” is Brooklyn slang for a promiscuous woman. Pop Smoke is saying this woman likes how he acts.
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin') - "Perky" is slang for Percocets. Here is saying that he is heavily intoxicated.
I know you like what you see. That "je ne sais quoi" energy - ‘Je ne sais quoi’ is French for 'I do not know what’, however is popularly used to describe something that is unmatched, or beyond words.
You can't say pop without smoke - Dua Lipa is referring to Pop Smoke's line in the song 'Gatti' where he says "You cannot say Pop and forget the Smoke".
You like the way I move - Here, Dua is referring to Pop Smoke's line in his hit song 'Dior', where he says "she like the way that I move".
My demeanour is meaner than yours - Here, she is mirroring Pop Smoke's earlier lyric where he says "Shorty said she like my demeanour".
-
See the full lyrics for 'Demeanor' below -
[Intro: Pop Smoke]
Oh, oh
Baba treesha
Oh
[Chorus: Pop Smoke]
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)
And she look like a eater (A eater)
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)
And she look like a eater (A eater)
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')
[Post-Chorus: Pop Smoke]
Oh, wait, wait
Oh, wait
Ooh, ooh
[Verse 1: Pop Smoke]
Fishbowl, send shots, bend blocks, send 'em back (Yeah)
Earthquakes and ceiling cracks (No way), all my n**gas into that
You send a shot, we send it back, all facts, no cap (None)
Put my hat to the back (Back), a hundred thousand in the bag
Look, eleven dollars a hour ain't enough to live (Nah)
So I'ma go in every store and I'ma swipe this sh*t (Yeah, yeah)
They tryna lock a n**ga up and I'm like, "F**k a pig" (F**k a pig)
'Cause either way, mommy gon' still love her kid (She gon' love him)
I just did twenty from the city they like, "Who is you?" (Who the hell?)
A lotta n**gas talkin' sh*t that they don't really do (Ah, yeah)
I'm 'bout to turn my Air Force 1's into a Gucci shoe (Yeah, yeah)
I'm 'bout to turn my Timberlands into a Yeezy Boost (Oh)
My president black, bandana is blue (You know what I'm sayin'?)
Diamonds hittin', got me glistenin' like I came out the pool
I'm so exotic like I came out the zoo (No)
But I shot out the coupe (No)
I got a scope with a clear eye view, woo (Yeah)
[Chorus: Pop Smoke]
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)
And she look like a eater (A eater)
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)
And she look like a eater (A eater)
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')
[Post-Chorus: Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa]
Oh, wait, wait
My demeanor is meaner than yours
Oh, wait
Ooh, ooh
[Verse 2: Dua Lipa]
Female alpha and I practice what I preach, I devour
Tell me, can you take the heat?
You can touch with your eyes only
I know you like what you see
That "je ne sais quoi" energy
Baby, get on your knees
You can't say pop without smoke
So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke
You like the way I move
My demeanor is meaner than yours
So clap for the encore
You can't say pop without smoke
So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke
You like the way I move
My demeanor is meaner than yours
So clap for the encore
[Chorus: Pop Smoke]
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)
And she look like a eater (A eater)
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')
I'm flirtin' with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)
And she look like a eater (A eater)
I'm off the Perky geekin' (Geekin')
[Post-Chorus: Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa]
Oh, wait, wait
My demeanor is meaner than yours
Oh, wait
Ooh, ooh