DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone
2 March 2021, 15:33
Who is DaBaby dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and is he married?
Just a couple of months after going public with their long-rumoured relationship, DaBaby and DaniLeigh split up at the end of January 2021.
DaBaby ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh: age, Instagram and net worth revealed
The pair were first linked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.
But who else has DaBaby dated? Here's a comprehensive list of the 'BOP' rapper's ex-girlfriends, in case you missed it.
-
DaniLeigh
DaBaby and American singer DaniLeigh were first linked in March 2020 after the rapper featured in her music video for their collaboration 'Levi High'.
The pair denied the rumours, but were linked once again after reportedly being spotted at the same West Hollywood hotel during quarantine.
Things got messy around this time after DaniLeigh and the mother of DaBaby's child, MeMe, got into an online spat. MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.
A few months later, Danileigh posted a photo of herself in bed a man who appeared to be DaBaby before they were spotted holding hands in public.
DaniLeigh confirmed their romance in December 2020 with a cosy snap of herself snuggling up to the rapper, captioning the photo, "My baby❤️ idc".
However, the singer announced she was "officially single" the following February.
-
B. Simone
DaBaby and 'Wild ‘n Out' star B. Simone sparked dating rumours in early 2020 after she appeared in the music video for his single 'Find My Way'.
B. Simone has been very open in the past about her crush on the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, but it's thought the pair never officially dated.
Rumours did start up again after DaBaby appeared on 'Wild ‘n Out' alongside Simone as fans picked up on their chemistry, but again, it's thought the pair are just friends.
-
MeMe
DaBaby and his ex-girlfriend MeMe met years ago through mutual friends and, despite not being together anymore, they remain friends.
MeMe, a barber, shares a daughter with the rapper and has said that he is an "amazing" father. However, MeMe has found herself on more than one occasion at the centre of drama with DaBaby's now-ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh.
When Dani and DaBaby started dating in March 2020, MeMe and DaniLeigh got into an online spat. MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.
Later that year, Dani was accused of being a "homewrecker" amid allegations she had got in between MeMe and DaBaby, which she denied.