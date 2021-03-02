DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone

DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone. Picture: Getty

Who is DaBaby dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and is he married?

Just a couple of months after going public with their long-rumoured relationship, DaBaby and DaniLeigh split up at the end of January 2021.

The pair were first linked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.

But who else has DaBaby dated? Here's a comprehensive list of the 'BOP' rapper's ex-girlfriends, in case you missed it.