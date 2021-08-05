Miley Cyrus urges fans to not 'cancel' DaBaby over homophobic rant in new post

Miley Cyrus urges fans to not 'cancel' DaBaby over homophobic rant in new post. Picture: Getty

The singer has reached out to DaBaby following the backlash from his homophobic rant at Rolling Lous Festival Miami.

Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby in order to ‘educate’ him after his misinformed comments about gay men, HIV and Aids while on stage at a festival.

DaBaby has been one of the most talked about hip-hop artists for the past week, after he came under fire for his homophobic rant on stage at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

DaBaby has also been penned an open letter by HIV organisations. Picture: Getty

The 'Suge' rapper fed the crowd misinformation, claiming that HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases kill within weeks.

In his speech, DaBaby told men in the crowd who ‘aren’t sucking d**k in the parking lot’ to put their phone torches on, along with other vile homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Miley, who identifies as LGBTQ+, took to Instagram to not to slam DaBaby, but offering to help him have a better understanding of HIV and Aids.

In her caption, she wrote: ‘@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!’

Miley Cyrus says she is 'dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness' during her post about DaBaby's homophobic comments,. Picture: Getty

She also pointed him towards resources that could help him learn more including Greater Than Aids, which provides a public information service on social media.

In a longer statement, the 28-year-old singer added: ‘As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness.‘

'The internet can fuel a lot fo hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.'

Many fans were praising Miley's approach with the DaBaby situation, congratulating her to fight hate with love.

On person wrote: 'I see you Miley…love conquers all', while another added 'You are AMAZING Miley!!! THIS is the response we need to one another'.

However, some people argued that DaBaby deserves to be held accountable and organisations are right to stop working with him.

One fan wrote: 'I love you Miley, but DaBaby made his bed and he deserves to lie in it…', while another added 'Love it but u think he cares?'.

