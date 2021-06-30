Saweetie fans troll ex Quavo following Jack Harlow 'flirty' exchange at BET Awards 2021

30 June 2021, 11:16

Fans have trolled Saweetie's ex-boyfriend Quavo after she had a 'flirty' encounter with Jack Harlow at the BET Awards 2021.

Saweetie fans have made jokes about her ex-boyfriend Quavo, following Jack Harlow's 'flirty' introduction to the rapstress.

Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

Fans were taken by strorm after a video from The Shade Room of Saweetie and Jack Harlow interaction on the BET Awards red carpet went viral.

Saweetie and Jack Harlow interact on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021.
Saweetie and Jack Harlow interact on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

Although Harlow has clarified that it’s only “a friend vibe” between him and Saweetie, fans couldn't help but think he tried to initially shoot his shot at the star.

In the video uploaded on Tuesday (Jun 29) Saweetie is seen approaching an interviewer on the red carpet as Jack walks over and introduces himself.

He clutches onto Saweetie’s hand and says, “You don’t like getting caught off guard” Saweetie then responds by asking why he’s “shaking.”

After Jack clarifies that “nobody’s shaking" with a smirk on his face.

Jack Harlow is best known for his songs 'Whats Poppin' and 'Tyler Herro'.
Jack Harlow is best known for his songs 'Whats Poppin' and 'Tyler Herro'. Picture: Getty

Saweetie was asked if Jack was “shooting his shot” when he went up to her on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards.

“I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this sh*t,” she told TSR at the event. 

A few hours later, TSR  shared a clip from the follow-up conversation they had with Jack.He explained that he didn’t think there was anything going on outside of just “saying hello”.

“You can’t say hello these days, I guess,” Jack said, adding that he’s a “nice person.” He continued, “That’s a friend… That’s a friend vibe.”

While Harlow says there was nothing else, but an introduction, fans definitely see it as a moment Quavo is potentially mad about.

Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo had split in March. Not long after, footage of the ex-couple fighting in an elevator emerged on TMZ.

See reactions to fan reactions about Quavo below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Willow Smith shares how she was impacted by her mother receiving death threats

Willow Smith reveals she "internalised" her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith's trauma over racist abuse
Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times & more

Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times, where to watch & more
Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' has begun production

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': Release date, cast, trailer, plot and more
Who will Love Island's Chloe Burrows pick to couple up with?

Who will Love Island's Chloe Burrows pick to couple up with?

Trending

Shannon Singh is a contestant in the 2021 Summer Love Island

Love Island's Shannon Singh: Twitch, OnlyFans, glamour modelling, parents & more
Stormzy joins fans to celebrate England's win

Stormzy keeps his promise as he joins England fan's party following Germany win

Stormzy

Kim Kardashian labelled 'disrespectful' after wearing lace cut out dress at the Vatican

Kim Kardashian slammed over wearing 'disrespectful' dress at the Vatican
The harder they fall has an all Black main cast

The Harder They Fall: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more