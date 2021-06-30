Saweetie fans troll ex Quavo following Jack Harlow 'flirty' exchange at BET Awards 2021

Fans have trolled Saweetie's ex-boyfriend Quavo after she had a 'flirty' encounter with Jack Harlow at the BET Awards 2021.

Saweetie fans have made jokes about her ex-boyfriend Quavo, following Jack Harlow's 'flirty' introduction to the rapstress.

Fans were taken by strorm after a video from The Shade Room of Saweetie and Jack Harlow interaction on the BET Awards red carpet went viral.

Saweetie and Jack Harlow interact on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

Although Harlow has clarified that it’s only “a friend vibe” between him and Saweetie, fans couldn't help but think he tried to initially shoot his shot at the star.

In the video uploaded on Tuesday (Jun 29) Saweetie is seen approaching an interviewer on the red carpet as Jack walks over and introduces himself.

He clutches onto Saweetie’s hand and says, “You don’t like getting caught off guard” Saweetie then responds by asking why he’s “shaking.”

After Jack clarifies that “nobody’s shaking" with a smirk on his face.

Jack Harlow is best known for his songs 'Whats Poppin' and 'Tyler Herro'. Picture: Getty

Saweetie was asked if Jack was “shooting his shot” when he went up to her on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards.

“I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this sh*t,” she told TSR at the event.

A few hours later, TSR shared a clip from the follow-up conversation they had with Jack.He explained that he didn’t think there was anything going on outside of just “saying hello”.

“You can’t say hello these days, I guess,” Jack said, adding that he’s a “nice person.” He continued, “That’s a friend… That’s a friend vibe.”

While Harlow says there was nothing else, but an introduction, fans definitely see it as a moment Quavo is potentially mad about.

Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo had split in March. Not long after, footage of the ex-couple fighting in an elevator emerged on TMZ.

See reactions to fan reactions about Quavo below.

Jack Harlow buying back the Bentley that Quavo took from Saweetie pic.twitter.com/bCyTkCQvMk — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) June 29, 2021

Quavo watching Saweetie and Jack Harlow like: pic.twitter.com/mZj8On0Yhl — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) June 29, 2021

so mr jack harlow flirted with saweetie moments after dapping up quavo.. a brave soul pic.twitter.com/53dkkHNsBX — 𝙟𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙥𝙖𝙜𝙚🤍 (@jackharlowfp) June 30, 2021

Jack Harlow after successfully using Quavo to win $500k & then hit on his ex at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/sMGVFT5otL — Shweta (@shwetac155) June 29, 2021

Lmao somebody said Jack Harlow was telling Quavo “Thx” in advice for Saweetie 😭😭😭 ohhhh nooooo pic.twitter.com/ZMg3qmAfWO — TAI 💎 (@badgrltaii) June 29, 2021

Jack Harlow thinking if he needs that Quavo feature in the future 😭😂 https://t.co/aHAKHuhlpI — Wick (@VirgoSwu) June 28, 2021

How long until quavo drops a jack harlow line — Big Poppa (@Wadd_LO) June 30, 2021