Quavo and Saweetie's elevator fight video sparks outrage on social media

31 March 2021, 14:00

The video footage of the ex-couple's physical fight in an elevator has sparked debates amongst fans online.

Quavo and Saweetie became a trending after video footage of the ex-couple's physical elevator fight was circulating on social media.

Quavo accused of dissing ex-girlfriend Saweetie in new song

The Migos rapper, 29, was seen dragging his now ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, to the ground after she took a swing at him.

According to the TMZ elevator surveillance video, things got physical between Quavo and Saweetie in a 2020 altercation at a North Hollywood apartment complex, where she was living at the time.

Saweetie revealed she and Quavo had split in a Twitter statement in March 2021.
Saweetie revealed she and Quavo had split in a Twitter statement in March 2021. Picture: Getty

The video starts with Saweetie - real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper - swinging her body, while tussling with Quavo. 

Before the "Go Off" rapper swerves Saweetie's move, he drops an orange case, which she goes to grab, before he marches after her and pulls her back into the elevator.

The pair are seen scrambling over the orange hardware box and Quavo - birth name Quavious Keyate Marshall - Saweetie's arm, pulling her to the ground.

He quickly gets up while the 5foot7 rapstress stays on the floor, seemingly injured.

Saweetie said she "endured too much betrayal and hurt" during her relationship with Quavo
Saweetie said she "endured too much betrayal and hurt" during her relationship with Quavo. Picture: Twitter

The 6foot2 rapper stands and fixes his bag while leaving Saweetie on the ground, without offering her a hand.

Quavo lifts up his backpack and the box as the doors to the elevator close. The elevator then goes up to another floor, where Saweetie pulls herself up off the ground via a nearby handrail and leaved the elevator.

Saweetie has been getting a lot of support, while people have targeted Quavo's actions online.

People are also encouraging Saweetie to take Quavo to court over the ordeal, suggesting that he should get jail time for putting his hands on her.

One fan wrote "i'll never forget this day... where women got on the internet and said having physical altercations w your partner is normal, what happened between Saweetie & Quavo is normal or okay"

"i want more for y'all & I'm praying for your safety bc this sh*t is not okay."

The fight footage sparked outrage on social media as the pair were trending on Twitter. See reactions below.

