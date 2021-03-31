Quavo and Saweetie's elevator fight video sparks outrage on social media

The video footage of the ex-couple's physical fight in an elevator has sparked debates amongst fans online.

Quavo and Saweetie became a trending after video footage of the ex-couple's physical elevator fight was circulating on social media.

The Migos rapper, 29, was seen dragging his now ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, to the ground after she took a swing at him.

According to the TMZ elevator surveillance video, things got physical between Quavo and Saweetie in a 2020 altercation at a North Hollywood apartment complex, where she was living at the time.

Saweetie revealed she and Quavo had split in a Twitter statement in March 2021. Picture: Getty

The video starts with Saweetie - real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper - swinging her body, while tussling with Quavo.

Before the "Go Off" rapper swerves Saweetie's move, he drops an orange case, which she goes to grab, before he marches after her and pulls her back into the elevator.

The pair are seen scrambling over the orange hardware box and Quavo - birth name Quavious Keyate Marshall - Saweetie's arm, pulling her to the ground.

He quickly gets up while the 5foot7 rapstress stays on the floor, seemingly injured.

Saweetie said she "endured too much betrayal and hurt" during her relationship with Quavo. Picture: Twitter

The 6foot2 rapper stands and fixes his bag while leaving Saweetie on the ground, without offering her a hand.

Quavo lifts up his backpack and the box as the doors to the elevator close. The elevator then goes up to another floor, where Saweetie pulls herself up off the ground via a nearby handrail and leaved the elevator.

Saweetie has been getting a lot of support, while people have targeted Quavo's actions online.

People are also encouraging Saweetie to take Quavo to court over the ordeal, suggesting that he should get jail time for putting his hands on her.

One fan wrote "i'll never forget this day... where women got on the internet and said having physical altercations w your partner is normal, what happened between Saweetie & Quavo is normal or okay"

"i want more for y'all & I'm praying for your safety bc this sh*t is not okay."

The fight footage sparked outrage on social media as the pair were trending on Twitter. See reactions below.

I don’t know the backstory of that Quavo & Saweetie elevator video, but one thing we should all know is that having physical altercations like that with your partner is not okay... regardless of the backstory. — Amina (@_thisisamina) March 30, 2021

“saweetie hit quavo first” and she claims that it was self defence like self defence from Who 👀 pic.twitter.com/388xZJd1AM — trippie doubl3s (@divorcedkidd) March 31, 2021

I fear all y’all saying that Quavo and Saweetie video is “normal relationship” fighting. Like ... what’s wrong with y’all relationships? Ummmmm.... pic.twitter.com/GziOwbt6Dr — 𝐦𝐬. 𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐥 (@lizabower) March 31, 2021

Me watching the Quavo & Saweetie footages: pic.twitter.com/zLeRbIUYNS — EA (@EdgewoodsFinest) March 31, 2021

Men are defending Quavo shoving Saweetie, but the moment they dad shove they mom? Now they want to fight in the family function. Hypocrites. — J (@LifesLavish) March 31, 2021

if quavo wrong, saweetie is too. they both need to keep their hands to themselves 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Gemini. (@_najab) March 30, 2021

if you think Quavo was right for slinging saweetie you need help — stackz🎎 (@hollywoodporshe) March 30, 2021