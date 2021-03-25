Quavo accused of dissing ex-girlfriend Saweetie in new song

The former couple announced their split earlier in March after three years of dating.

Quavo and Saweetie only announced their shock split a week ago, but fans are convinced that the Migos rapper has already dissed his ex-girlfriend on a new song.

After an unreleased Migos track surfaced online this week, one particular line spat by Quavo, 29, has left fans spinning after he seemingly takes a shot at his former beau.

"Young n***a burnt out, burnt out/12 pulling up so we burned out/Sweet little b*tch now she turnt out," he raps on the track. Yep, you guessed it - the reference to the word 'sweet' has got tongues wagging on social media.

"Quavo already has a sneak diss on one of his new songs coming out," suspected one user, while another added, "not quavo making a diss track abt saweetie lmao living in his head rent free."

At the time of writing, both Quavo and Saweetie are yet to address the alleged diss.

Last week, Saweetie declared her single status before insinuating that Quavo had been unfaithful during their three-year relationship.

"I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women," she wrote.

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation," she added.

Quavo followed up by implying Saweetie's statement wasn't exactly true. "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time," he tweeted. "I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives,"

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best. "