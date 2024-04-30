Inside Wizkid and Davido's feud: What's going on & their beef explained
30 April 2024, 16:45
What is happening with Wizkid and Davido? Here's their beef explained.
Afrobeats stars Davido and Wizkid are two of the biggest names in the music industry, but the pair are in drama having been feuding with each other.
The pair had a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), where Wizkid and Davido both claimed they are the more important and influential artist in the world.
So, what went down between Wizkid and Davido? What are they beefing about? Here's everything you need to know.
Why are Wizkid and Davido arguing?
Wizkid sent a very pointed subtweet criticising an unnamed artist and claimed they couldn't reach him in terms of relevance.
"U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music," he wrote.
The unnamed artist was quickly revealed as Davido responded to the tweets with a quote saying "We not delusional" and called him a "sick man."
U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music 🤣😂 wish u all well ✌️— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 29, 2024
Davido claimed that Wizkid's career was dead, and claimed he was over the hill: "Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout," he noted. "And jeopardizing millions of my USD on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again."
He then insulted Wizkid's shoe size and said he shops at 'footlocker kids' for being a size 7.
The 'Essence' singer then said he was going to sleep and claimed he was over it: "I don tire," he tweeted. "I dey go sleep. Jesus is King."