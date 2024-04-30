Inside Wizkid and Davido's feud: What's going on & their beef explained

30 April 2024, 16:45

Inside Wizkid and Davido's feud: What's going on & their beef explained
Inside Wizkid and Davido's feud: What's going on & their beef explained. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

What is happening with Wizkid and Davido? Here's their beef explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Afrobeats stars Davido and Wizkid are two of the biggest names in the music industry, but the pair are in drama having been feuding with each other.

The pair had a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter), where Wizkid and Davido both claimed they are the more important and influential artist in the world.

So, what went down between Wizkid and Davido? What are they beefing about? Here's everything you need to know.

Wizkid subtweeted Davido.
Wizkid subtweeted Davido. Picture: Getty

Why are Wizkid and Davido arguing?

Wizkid sent a very pointed subtweet criticising an unnamed artist and claimed they couldn't reach him in terms of relevance.

"U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music," he wrote.

The unnamed artist was quickly revealed as Davido responded to the tweets with a quote saying "We not delusional" and called him a "sick man."

Rick Ross Hosts LIV Nightclub
Davido responded to Wizkid's remarks. . Picture: Getty

Davido claimed that Wizkid's career was dead, and claimed he was over the hill: "Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout," he noted. "And jeopardizing millions of my USD on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again."

He then insulted Wizkid's shoe size and said he shops at 'footlocker kids' for being a size 7.

The 'Essence' singer then said he was going to sleep and claimed he was over it: "I don tire," he tweeted. "I dey go sleep. Jesus is King."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Ice Spice Dating History

Ice Spice dating history: From Drake & Caleb McLaughlin to Pete Davidson

Features

Ice Spice accused of 'cheating' on 'boyfriend' & producer Riot with Lil Tjay

Ice Spice accused of 'cheating' on 'boyfriend' & producer Riot with Lil Tjay

Trending

Love Island Winners Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan announce engagement

Love Island Winners Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan announce engagement

Bhad Bhabie, 21, shares before and after photos of face filler removal

Bhad Bhabie, 21, shares before and after photos of face filler removal

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Why are Chris Brown and Quavo beefing? Inside their feud and diss tracks

Why are Chris Brown and Quavo beefing? Inside their feud and diss tracks

Karrueche Tran breaks silence on exes Chris Brown & Quavo's feud

Karrueche Tran breaks silence on exes Chris Brown & Quavo's feud

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working