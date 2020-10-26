QUIZ: Only true Davido fans will get 100% on this quiz

Davido is known for bringing a different and unique sound to the Afro music scene.

The star, who has made major hits such as "D&G", "Aye", "If" and "Fall", has made major shifts since he first emerged in the industry.

The 27-year-old star won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, becoming the first African artist to receive his award on the main stage.

Davido has achieved many other accomplishments and milestones within his career.

