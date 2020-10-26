QUIZ: Only true Davido fans will get 100% on this quiz

26 October 2020, 17:39

QUIZ: Only true Davido fans will get 100% on this quiz
QUIZ: Only true Davido fans will get 100% on this quiz. Picture: Getty

Are you a true Davido fan? Well take part in this fun, interactive quiz and share your results with friends!

Davido is known for bringing a different and unique sound to the Afro music scene.

The star, who has made major hits such as "D&G", "Aye", "If" and "Fall", has made major shifts since he first emerged in the industry.

The 27-year-old star won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, becoming the first African artist to receive his award on the main stage.

Davido has achieved many other accomplishments and milestones within his career.

Davido's fans ride hard for the singer. Are you a Davido Stan? and do you know everything about the singer?

Take the quiz below....

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Davido News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu

Drake roasted over odd food choice on birthday party menu

Drake

QUIZ: Only true Post Malone fans will know all of these lyrics

QUIZ: Only true Post Malone fans will know all of these lyrics
Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Supervillain' documentary: trailer, how to watch & more.

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Supervillain' documentary: Trailer, how to watch & more

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

50 Cent

Trending

Offset released after being detained 'for waving guns at people'

Offset released after being detained 'for waving guns at people'
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Iggy Azalea confirms shock split with Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea confirms shock split with Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea

QUIZ: Only a true Eminem fan can match these lyrics to their song

QUIZ: Only a true Eminem fan can match these lyrics to their song
QUIZ: How well do you know Cardi B?

QUIZ: How well do you know Cardi B?