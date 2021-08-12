WizKid fans debate over Justin Bieber's 'Afrobeats-inspired' performance

Fans have taken to Twitter to debate Justin Bieber's viral 'Afrobeats-inspired' performance, saying the star copied Wizkid.

A video of Justin Bieber's performance at the 'Freedom Experience' concert has gone viral, after fans on Twitter debated over his song 'Freedom' featuring BEAM.

WizKid fans have accused the singer of copying the Nigerian star without giving credit.

Fans have taken to Twitter to debate over the 'Peaches' singers recent performance for the 'Freedom Experience' concert.

The show is part of the 1DayLA event - which aims to unite and inspire communities in Los Angeles.

The purpose is to promote "hope and help" by organising "city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution".

Fans are debating over Justin's performance at the 'Freedom Experience' concert. Picture: Getty

However, a video of Bieber performing his song 'Freedom' which features 26 year old Jamaican artist 'Beam', whose real name is Tyshane Thompson.

Tweeters have erupted, saying the song is inspired by 'Afrobeats' - a popular music genre which combines elements of West African music.

Whilst some enjoyed the stars performance, some have criticised the star saying he is ripping off the African music style.

One tweeter sarcastically asked "When did WizKid bleach" - suggesting Justin was ripping off the iconic Nigerian star.

Another said: "why is he putting on an accent? if he wanted some authenticity he could’ve called wizkid or burna boy for a collab".

Whilst one Twitter user said: "Lol I swear Wizkid is soo good that Justin Bieber is copying his whole F**king Flow, can't blame him cos his whole Dream is to be as Big as Big Wiz. Big Wiz Is the GOAT".

why is he putting on an accent? if he wanted some authenticity he could’ve called wizkid or burna boy for a collab. — ✊🏾Shama Nasinde (@thestoryofshama) August 12, 2021

Lol I swear Wizkid is soo good that Justin Bieber is copying his whole Fucking Flow, can't blame him cos his whole Dream is to be as Big as Big Wiz.



Big Wiz Is the GOAT 🙂🐐 — King Nom Nom 👑 (@Odogwu_Nomso) August 11, 2021

However some fans appeared to enjoy the 'What do you mean' stars performance - saying: "I like what I just heard Justin Bieber do on some afrobeats."

Another Twitter user disagreed that Justin was inspired by WizKid, saying: "I don't know where you guys are hearing Wizkid o. Must everything be attributed to him? All I hear and see is Justin performing Afrobeats inspired song".

One tweeter even refuted the claims he was inspired by Afrobeats, saying: "It’s a Jamaican influenced song featuring a Jamaican artist, with lots of Jamaican references in the song".

concluding: "I’m shocked to see people and the tweeter thinking it’s Afrobeats".

I like what I just heard Justin Bieber do on some afrobeats. — Lawal Salami (@kinglawalsalami) August 11, 2021

I don't know where you guys are hearing Wizkid o. Must everything be attributed to him? All I hear and see is Justin performing Afrobeats inspired song — YSF (@brewscot) August 11, 2021

It’s a Jamaican influenced song featuring a Jamaican artist, with lots of Jamaican references in the song. I’m shocked to see people and the tweeter thinking it’s Afrobeats 😂 — Kiki Melissa (@TheKikiMelissa) August 12, 2021

Justin Bieber is yet to comment or confirm the influence behind his song.