Chance The Rapper criticised for comparing Justin Bieber to Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty

The rapper compared his 'Holy' collaborator's upcoming album to Jackson's 'Off The Wall'.

Chance The Rapper is being picked apart online for comparing Justin Bieber's upcoming album to Michael Jackson's album Off The Wall.

The Grammy winner, 27, and the singer, 26, are currently promoting their new song 'Holy', the lead single from Bieber's hotly-anticipated new album.

Bieber has openly said that this new music is the best he's created in his career so far, marking a "new era" for the singer following February's album Changes. And Chance The Rapper isn't leaving him much leeway.

Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper recently collaborated on their new song 'Holy'. Picture: Getty

"I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is," said Chance during a livestream conversation between the pair, after confirming that he's working on a project of his own.

"I will say, this is no cap at all, I said this to you in Chicago, it's some of the best music I've heard, period. It reminds me of when Michael Jackson made Off The Wall.

"Everybody's who's listening... I promise you, it's literally groundbreaking music."

Soon enough, people had picked up on the conversation and began critiquing Chance's comments. "Chance the Rapper comparing Justin Bieber to Michael Jackson? Hell nah," tweeted one.

"Look at Justin’s reaction man... even he knows that Chance is smoking that Acid Rap," said another, while another wrote, "Soo chance the rapper said he believes Justin bieber's new album is on level with 'off the wall' #MichaelJackson. I mean, I like JB but NO!"

Chance woke up today and decided to tell the world that he believes Justin Bieber's new music is on the level of *check notes* Michael Jackson's Off The Wall????????



What type of crack are they serving at Yezzy church? @chancetherapper https://t.co/eDVzuJjXDM — layla, 🐇 (@MindOfLayla) September 19, 2020

Not chance comparing justin to michael jackson — l7a9ed (@totallynot7amid) September 24, 2020

Did chance just compare Justin's JB6 to Michael Jackson's Off The Wall........🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/dNpxZEpozj — my name is sakinah & i do nails (@yagirlkinah) September 18, 2020

"Now why did chance have to compare Justin’s new album to Michael Jackson’s off the wall, the STANDARD you just set for him," said another, implying that Chance was putting too much pressure on the singer.

However, Chance later took to Twitter to defend himself and attempted to take the heat off the situation. "“It reminds me of”" he tweeted, quoting his exact words in the video.