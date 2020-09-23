Wizkid 'Made In Lagos' album: tracklist. release date, features & more

Nigerian artist Wizkid has been teasing his new album – of what we have came to know as Made In Lagos – for two years.

There will be several producers working on the all includes long-time collaborators of the singer such as Blaqjerzee, Sarz and Mut4y, and other West African (London, P2J Music and Juls).

What are the lyrics to "No Stress"?

[Chorus]

I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress

She got her own but she need some love

She got her own but she need some love

Then she tell me say na only me dey make her love

Tell me say na only me dey cool her stress (hol' on)

She tell me say na only me she want

She tell me say na me dey make her calm

She tell me say na me dey keep her warm

[Verse 1]

Wine on my body baby wine dat

She tell me say my love make her wine dat

She tell me say my love make her climax

She tell me say na only me dey make her move

Dey groove

Dey make her feel alright now (yeah)

Girl your body calling me right now

Girl so me need to say what’s on my mind now

Make you suck make I fuck

Baby right now

[Bridge]

I've been waiting for tonight night night

Where the energy feels right right right

Where my talk make you feel right right right

Say tonight we come alive (Live live)

Make you drink up while we reminisce (hol' on)

Say a prayer for our enemies (oh yeah)

Say my love na your remedy (oh yeah)

Baby girl you mean a lot to me (a lot to me)

[Chorus]

I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress

She got her own but she need some love

She got her own but she need some love

Then she tell me say na only me dey make her love

Tell me say na only me dey cool her stress (hol’ on)

She tell me say na only me she want

She tell me say na me dey make her calm

She tell me say na me dey keep her warm

[Verse 3]

Show me one thing that got you tripping (oh)

Show me one thing dey make you want some more (oh)

South London girl make me trip (oh)

South London girl dey make my head dey burst

Got back to my Asian girls (hol' on)

As I say big up my Jamaican girls (hol' on)

As I say big up my African girls

I get lady for my yard wey no dey make me rest



[Chorus]

I got the pretty pretty lady wey no like no stress

She got her own but she need some love

She got her own but she need some love

Then she tell me say na only me dey make her love

Tell me say na only me dey cool her stress (hol' on)

She tell me say na only me she want

She tell me say na me dey make her calm

She tell me say na me dey keep her warm