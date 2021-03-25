Justin Bieber reveals his top five favourite rappers

The Justice singer listed his top five MCs during an interview with DJ Khaled and Amazon Music.

Justin Bieber has revealed his list of top MCs, and it's jam-packed full of legends.

Justin Bieber receives backlash after sampling Martin Luther King Jr. speech on new album

The 27-year-old singer, who dropped his sixth studio album Justice last week, sat down with DJ Khaled on his new podcast The First One with Amazon Music and opened up about his musical influences.

After Khaled asked "What's your top five MCs? [sic]", Bieber had to think for a second. "You know, when you open this conversation there's always room for 'Ah, he can't believe this!' But um..." he said, before diving into his list.

"Man, I would say Lil' Wayne," Bieber began, followed by The Notorious B.I.G, Eminem, Kanye West and Drake to complete his top five. DJ Khaled appeared to cosign Bieber's choices in his usual animated style.

Future guests on the super producer's new podcast are set to include Weezy himself, as well as Kelly Rowland, Big Sean, J Balvin, Fat Joe, Diddy, T.I. and Jon Bon Jovi.

Meanwhile, Bieber divided some listeners last week after sampling Martin Luther King Jr. on his new record.

On the album's opener, '2 Much', the activist can be heard saying, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere". On another track, 'MLK Interlude', Bieber samples King's 1967 sermon, ‘But If Not’.

Some fans were confused as to why Bieber made an album "full of love songs about his wife" with no tracks regarding social justice, yet he included snippets from MLK's speeches.

Other argued that, despite spreading awareness, it was done in a self-serving manner as the singer will make profit from the streams and sales from the album.

