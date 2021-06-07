Justin Bieber 'Peaches' (Remix) Ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg lyrics meaning explained
7 June 2021, 17:19
What are the lyrics to Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' (Remix) ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg? What do they mean?
Justin Bieber has enlisted Ludacris, Usher and Snoop Dogg for his remix to his hit song ‘Peaches’.
Justin Bieber reveals his top five favourite rappers
The new remix begins with verses from the additional trio, taking over most of the choruses and verses sung by Bieber and his collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon in the original.
‘Peaches’ is lifted from Bieber’s sixth album, ‘Justice’, released back in March. The track is definitely a fan favourite.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the track.
"Apple Bottom from New York, orange in Florida/Vitamin C mixed with this vitamin D, now you got vitamin me" - Ludacris
Apple Bottom is a way to describe a woman with a curvaceous bottom shape, in this case a woman from New York.
Apple Bottoms is also a well-known fashion brand for women launched in 2003 by rap artist Nelly, Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis, and Ian Kelly. In this bar, Ludacris seemingly alluding to having a child.
Luacris recently shared photos from his baby shower with his pregnant wife Eudoxie.
Got your legs shakin' like the Go-Go Challenge, so (Who's next?)" - Ludacris
Ludacris is talking about pleasing a woman sexually, referencing the viral leg shaking TikTok dance move for "The Go-Go Challenge".
"She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-wee/I got my peach from out of Georgia" - Usher
Georgia is best known as "The Peach State" because of its reputation for producing the highest quality fruit.
Georgia-grown peaches are recognized for their flavour, texture, appearance and nutritious qualities.
Usher is rapping about his love interest being from Georgia.
"Blame it on Dogg, I did it again (I did it again)/Whole VIP smellin' like it's Christmas" - Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg references Californian weed, a popular city known for the best marijuana. He raps about the luxury VIP section smelling as good as how Christmas time feels.
-
What are the lyrics to Justin Bieber 'Peaches' remix ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg?
[Verse 1: Ludacris]
I get my peaches out in Georgia
Apple Bottom from New York, orange in Florida
Vitamin C mixed with this vitamin D, now you got vitamin me
And your prescriptions fill more than them trees in California
I'm always gon' adore ya, kiss you and caress ya
Anything just to spoil ya, gift you, protect ya
Sex ya like you never been sexed
Got your legs shakin' like the Go-Go Challenge, so (Who's next?)
Crushed grapes in my Mauritius
Girl, you my flavor of love, you so delicious
I'ma make you my missus
All these candy-coated kisses, you my strawberry shortcake
That ass'll make me catch a charge and miss the court date
Sweet as honeydew, watch me kneel right in front of you
We'll set the world on fire, then light a blunt or two (Woo)
I got the keys, we can have it on lock
And I'll lick you like ice cream with a cherry on top (Luda)
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber & Usher]
And I say, oh (Oh)
The way I breathe you in (In)
It's the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby
Never let you go, oh
And I say, oh
There's nothing like your touch
It's the way you lift me up, yeah
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time (Yeah)
[Chorus: Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber & Usher, Usher]
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)
I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Mmm, oh; badass b**ch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, listen; yeah, that's it)
[Verse 3: Usher]
Usher baby
Don't be thinkin' that she she mad at you
She from Decatur so she got a little attitude (Yeah)
She do what she wanna do (Uh)
Wonder where she learned to bounce that booty
What's her secret? I bet her mama went to Freaknik
I bought a flight, I need her with me (Yeah)
On the west side, she'll be here tonight (Yeah, uh)
She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-wee
I got my peach from out of Georgia
Only one that understands me
Only one know how that lifestyle can be
Always meet me in the middle
Circle of trust, she in the center
Give her what she need
Bought her a condo on the Upper East
Big Apple, but I love that peach
So ripe, and a bright eye
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)
I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass b**ch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
[Verse 4: Snoop Dogg]
Land of the tree, home is the base (Home is the base)
Kush in my woods, smokin' with grace (Smokin' with grace)
Pass it around and give 'em a taste
And you can tell that it's fire by the look on they face
Blame it on Dogg, I did it again (I did it again)
Whole VIP smellin' like it's Christmas
You don't wanna miss this
California weed on ten, this hits different
I'm like, "JB, where you been?"
This a knockout, nothin' but the heavyweight
Everywhere I go, California weed, state to state
You know I got it on me, finest only
I'm in the buildin'
I make a phone call to all my out of town homies
I'm the ambassador of legalization (Legalization)
I got a passion, I'm leadin' the nation
Haters be hatin' a lot, but all the Dogg got
Is a lot of money, weed and patience
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)
I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass b**ch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)
I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass b**ch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah (Yeah, that's it)