Justin Bieber 'Peaches' (Remix) Ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Justin Bieber 'Peaches' remix ft Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg?

[Verse 1: Ludacris]

I get my peaches out in Georgia

Apple Bottom from New York, orange in Florida

Vitamin C mixed with this vitamin D, now you got vitamin me

And your prescriptions fill more than them trees in California

I'm always gon' adore ya, kiss you and caress ya

Anything just to spoil ya, gift you, protect ya

Sex ya like you never been sexed

Got your legs shakin' like the Go-Go Challenge, so (Who's next?)

Crushed grapes in my Mauritius

Girl, you my flavor of love, you so delicious

I'ma make you my missus

All these candy-coated kisses, you my strawberry shortcake

That ass'll make me catch a charge and miss the court date

Sweet as honeydew, watch me kneel right in front of you

We'll set the world on fire, then light a blunt or two (Woo)

I got the keys, we can have it on lock

And I'll lick you like ice cream with a cherry on top (Luda)



[Verse 2: Justin Bieber & Usher]

And I say, oh (Oh)

The way I breathe you in (In)

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I say, oh

There's nothing like your touch

It's the way you lift me up, yeah

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time (Yeah)

[Chorus: Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber & Usher, Usher]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)

I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Mmm, oh; badass b**ch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, listen; yeah, that's it)



[Verse 3: Usher]

Usher baby

Don't be thinkin' that she she mad at you

She from Decatur so she got a little attitude (Yeah)

She do what she wanna do (Uh)

Wonder where she learned to bounce that booty

What's her secret? I bet her mama went to Freaknik

I bought a flight, I need her with me (Yeah)

On the west side, she'll be here tonight (Yeah, uh)

She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-wee

I got my peach from out of Georgia

Only one that understands me

Only one know how that lifestyle can be

Always meet me in the middle

Circle of trust, she in the center

Give her what she need

Bought her a condo on the Upper East

Big Apple, but I love that peach

So ripe, and a bright eye

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)

I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass b**ch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)



[Verse 4: Snoop Dogg]

Land of the tree, home is the base (Home is the base)

Kush in my woods, smokin' with grace (Smokin' with grace)

Pass it around and give 'em a taste

And you can tell that it's fire by the look on they face

Blame it on Dogg, I did it again (I did it again)

Whole VIP smellin' like it's Christmas

You don't wanna miss this

California weed on ten, this hits different

I'm like, "JB, where you been?"

This a knockout, nothin' but the heavyweight

Everywhere I go, California weed, state to state

You know I got it on me, finest only

I'm in the buildin'

I make a phone call to all my out of town homies

I'm the ambassador of legalization (Legalization)

I got a passion, I'm leadin' the nation

Haters be hatin' a lot, but all the Dogg got

Is a lot of money, weed and patience

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)

I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass b**ch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh*t)

I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass b**ch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah (Yeah, that's it)