Ludacris & Nelly fans debate who has better songs ahead of Instagram battle

Ludacris and Nelly are about to battle it out on Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

Ludacris and Nelly are going head to head on Verzuz this Saturday and fans are pumped.

As the Instagram Live battles continue, there's one on the horizon that noughties Hip-Hop fans are getting seriously hyped about - Ludacris against Nelly.

The two hit-making heavyweights are going head to head in the weekly Verzuz battle this Saturday, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have confirmed, and it's fair to say it's going to be a tough call.

"Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday Timbaland?" Swizz asked Timbaland on IG Live, to which Timbaland replied, "Yes, we can get that. We got that."

What is Ludacris going to play when Nelly plays “Dilemma” ? — djyounglegend (@djyounglegend) May 10, 2020

Who y’all got? Luda or Nelly? I’m taking Luda! #VERZUZ — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) May 10, 2020

Y'all know Ludacris is about to wash Nelly right? pic.twitter.com/wxKBlF2jOw — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 10, 2020

This Nelly vs Ludacris battle bout to be iconic af. What is Luda gonna play when Nelly play Ride wit me🤔 pic.twitter.com/rso2QpOnGa — ramel (@ceaserdmv) May 10, 2020

Ludacris really gonna mop the floor with Nelly dawg. Nelly got a good battle in him with 10 songs but 20?!?!?!? Ludacris by a country mile — Hank (@DeionHD) May 10, 2020

Luda.... Only because of longevity.... Nelly’s Country Grammar has TONS of hits tho.... — Jason Ventura (@Jmoney_Lucky_7) May 10, 2020

And fans are getting ready for the battle between Ludacris ('Act A Fool', 'What's Your Fantasy?', 'Roll Out') and Nelly ('Hot In Herre', 'Ride Wit Me', 'Dilemma') by debating who they think will win.

"This Nelly vs Ludacris battle bout to be iconic af. What is Luda gonna play when Nelly play Ride wit me," said one, while another argued, "This Nelly vs Ludacris battle bout to be iconic af. What is Luda gonna play when Nelly play Ride wit me".

As fans battled it out in the comments, others were busy preparing their throwback outfits and getting nostalgic. "OMG IT'S LUDACRIS VS NELLY NEXT. MIDDLE SCHOOL ME IS DYING," wrote one fan.

This how me and the squad pullin up to Nelly vs Ludacris next week pic.twitter.com/TC4GuwTVKn — dontcomeforthedon (@dayothegemini) May 10, 2020

How I’m pulling up to Ludacris vs. Nelly next Saturday pic.twitter.com/mSJzvB9BTN — BreAnna Bell (@bre_blogs) May 10, 2020

Nelly and Ludacris battling ? Got my outfit ready pic.twitter.com/5iP7hMBsoB — zilla 🏁 (@labellaZILLA) May 10, 2020

OMG IT'S LUDACRIS VS NELLY NEXT. MIDDLE SCHOOL ME IS DYING — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) May 10, 2020

me showing up to the Ludacris/Nelly battle pic.twitter.com/RXHDVASlv7 — 🧞‍♂️ (@ceetron) May 10, 2020

Last week, Nick Cannon and Ne-Yo said that they'd like to see Usher and Justin Timberlake jump in Instagram Live to battle it out as fans went back and forth on social media.

"I think Usher gon' body him, just hit-for-hit wise," said Nick, "If he can bring N'SYNC in then that's a different... but if it's just hit-for-hit... cause I mean, Usher just got more albums."

In response, Ne-Yo left a little more room for consideration. "I don't know, though," he said, "I feel like it would be an entertaining battle," to which Nick agreed.