Usher & Justin Timberlake fans spark debate on who has better songs

Fans want to see Usher and Justin Timberlake battle out their biggest hits. Picture: Getty

People want to see the two R&B hitmakers go head to head.

As the quarantine battles between musicians continue, one particular pairing has R&B fans debating back and forth - Usher and Justin Timberlake.

The two crooners both had a huge amount of solo commercial success throughout the early noughties and well into the 2010's, with both artists sharing a similar nineties come-up; Usher dropped his self-titled debut album in 1994, while Justin and his fellow NSYNC members dropped their debut record in '97.

Fans want to see both platinum-selling artists go hit for hit, and with their immense discographies, it looks like it's about to be a pretty tough call.

"Usher still doesn’t get enough respect," said one Twitter user, "Like Jermaine Dupri said, “People actually think Justin Timberlake is as great as Usher but Justin has never sold ten million albums by himself” ... or created culture."

"When Justin Timberlake plays Cry Me A River, how does Usher answer?" posed one, while another added, "Justin Timberlake might even smoke Usher I cannot lie".

Justin Timberlake might even smoke Usher I cannot lie https://t.co/OqNnOESfOE — miss groupie (@cdnnxx) May 4, 2020

Usher still doesn’t get enough respect. Like Jermaine Dupri said,

“People actually think Justin Timberlake is as great as Usher but Justin has never sold ten million albums by himself” ... or created culture. — Not Your Woke Bae (@josephlboston) May 5, 2020

When Justin Timberlake plays Cry Me A River, how does Usher answer? — mr. nobody (@bruthafrank) May 4, 2020

Usher vs Justin timberlake????? Cry me a river and burn would have been STICKY — cheeks (@chxrgundu) May 5, 2020

Tl sleep? Justin Timberlake would give Usher a run for his money — Yakuza boss die. Yakuza very mad. (@mikes_yk) May 5, 2020

And now, the industry heavyweights are sharing their thoughts. During a recent chat with Nick Cannon, Ne-Yo said that he'd like to see Usher and Justin jump in Instagram Live to battle it out.

"I think Usher gon' body him, just hit-for-hit wise," said Nick, "If he can bring N'SYNC in then that's a different... but if it's just hit-for-hit... cause I mean, Usher just got more albums."

In response, Ne-Yo left a little more room for consideration. "I don't know, though," he said, "I feel like it would be an entertaining battle," to which Nick agreed.

Who do you think would come out on top? Let us know @CapitalXTRA.