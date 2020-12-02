Burna Boy accused of cheating on girlfriend Stefflon Don

In the video, Pearl said "I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet," she said during the video.

The pair allegedly first met in the United Kingdom for Burna Boy's pop-up show.

Pearl claimed it took her two weeks to respond to Burna, as she was reluctant. However, she was convinced by her friends, and eventually replied.

According to Jo Pearl, Burna Boy slid into her Instagram DM's about two years ago.

In two IGTV's uploaded to Jo Pearl's Instagram page, she revealed how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating UK rapstress Stefflon Don.

How long was Burna Boy and Jo Pearl allegedly dating?

Jo Pearl claimed that she was on and off with Burna Boy for two years.

The shape wear businesswoman claimed she was hesitant to date Burna, as she never wanted to be with someone in the music industry.

Jo Pearl claims she moved in with Burna Boy at his London home. Picture: Instagram/@_jopearl

However, she claimed she quickly fell in love with Burna and explained why.

In the video, Pearl said "His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me like he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me".

She continued "This is somebody that wanted me around; this is somebody who I basically moved in with".

Pearl claimed she moved in with Burna Boy at his London home.

STEFFLON DON X BURNA BOY X JOY PEARL



1/7 pic.twitter.com/JXk2bxdyMd — KHAL BUSSIE 💙 #Endsars (@iam_bussie) December 2, 2020

After learning about Steff's relationship with Burna, Pearl claims she still continued seeing Burna.

"For the past two years we have never stopped seeing each other," Pearl claimed.

"It's just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we just go about things like it doesn't exist."

"I just was in love, and I have been in love for two years, and I have been seeing him for two years; I've just always been in the background."

"In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it's like she doesn't exist in our world," Pearl added.