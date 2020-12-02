Burna Boy accused of cheating on girlfriend Stefflon Don
2 December 2020, 11:49 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 12:12
The Nigerian artist has been exposed by model Jo Pearl, who alleged they have been in a relationship for two years.
Burna Boy has been accused of cheating on Stefflon Don by Jo Pearl, who claims she has been dating the Nigerian artist on and off for two years.
On Tuesday (Dec 1), a woman named Jo Pearl took to social media to let people know what has been going on between her and the Real Life artist.
What did Jo Pearl say about Burna Boy on Instagram?
In two IGTV's uploaded to Jo Pearl's Instagram page, she revealed how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating UK rapstress Stefflon Don.
According to Jo Pearl, Burna Boy slid into her Instagram DM's about two years ago.
Pearl claimed it took her two weeks to respond to Burna, as she was reluctant. However, she was convinced by her friends, and eventually replied.
The pair allegedly first met in the United Kingdom for Burna Boy's pop-up show.
In the video, Pearl said "I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet," she said during the video.
How long was Burna Boy and Jo Pearl allegedly dating?
Jo Pearl claimed that she was on and off with Burna Boy for two years.
The shape wear businesswoman claimed she was hesitant to date Burna, as she never wanted to be with someone in the music industry.
However, she claimed she quickly fell in love with Burna and explained why.
In the video, Pearl said "His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me like he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me".
She continued "This is somebody that wanted me around; this is somebody who I basically moved in with".
Pearl claimed she moved in with Burna Boy at his London home.
After learning about Steff's relationship with Burna, Pearl claims she still continued seeing Burna.
"For the past two years we have never stopped seeing each other," Pearl claimed.
"It's just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we just go about things like it doesn't exist."
"I just was in love, and I have been in love for two years, and I have been seeing him for two years; I've just always been in the background."
"In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it's like she doesn't exist in our world," Pearl added.
What is Jo Pearl's Instagram?
Jo Pearl's Instagram handle is @_jopearl.
What did Jo Pearl say about Burna Boy and Stefflon Don's relationship?
Jo Pearl claimed that her relationship with Burna was strong until the Nigerian artist travelled to Nigeria in November.
Burna Boy allegedly called Pearl every day until mid-December, when she claimed she couldn't get in contact with the artist for two weeks.
Pearl claimed she and Burna Boy got into an argument in December, then she found out about Burna's relationship with Stefflon Don shortly after.
Although Pearl doesn't clarify what year she found out, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don went public with their relationship in January 2019.
In the video, Pearl revealed how she felt when she found out about Burna and Steff dating.
"I literally collapsed and cried for days, probably even weeks," she said.
Pearl continued "I feel like the thing that hurt me the most is that from the first day I met him, he always emphasized how much he just loved black women, African women. He made me feel so good to the point; I cut my hair just recently."
She added "I don't even wear makeup to go see him, he loves my short hair, he was telling me how beautiful I am. He just truly helped boost my self-confidence in ways I didn't think was possible and I just loved that about him."
Neither Burna Boy nor Stefflon Don has addressed the allegations. Many people are unsure of what to believe as there has only been claims from Jo Pearl and no substantial evidence.