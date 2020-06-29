Burna Boy sparks Stefflon Don engagement rumours at BET Awards

During an exclusive interview with Capital XTRA, Burna Boy sparked engagement rumours with girlfriend Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy is one of the biggest African artists in the world and the Nigerian star recently picked up the 'Best Internation Act' at the BET Awards 2020 following the release of his brilliant album 'African Giant'.

But we caught up with Burna ahead of the BET Awards as part of the show's virtual red carpet and during the chat he suggested that he may have already proposed to girlfriend Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have been dating for around 19 months. Picture: Getty

During the interview with our very own Will Njobvu, Burna was asked whether he was thinking about proposing to the 'Hurtin Me' star to which Burna claimed it may have already happened.

"You don't know if I have or not, the same way you probably wouldn't know when I do, if I haven't you know?"

When pushed on whether he was implying that he might have already proposed to Steff, a smiling Burna Boy responded, "I'm saying you wouldn't know if I have or if I will."

Burna went on to say, It's always good to keep private lives private. It takes away a lot of potential problems that could come."

"We're not with each other because of the fanbase we have, we're with each other for the reason why you're with your girlfriend or wife and no one's asking you about your wife - that's why you can have a smooth relationship. But me, if everyone's asking me and I'm answering them it's gonna give me a lot of s**t I don't need."

Burna Boy sparked Stefflon Don engagement rumours at the BET Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don have been dating for around 18 months now but Steff took to Instagram back in 2019 to shut down rumours that the pair had broken up.

After the word spread, along with a video of Burna Boy hanging out with his ex, the '16 Shots' rapstress cleared it up by revealing the footage is "old". At the time, Steff wrote "OLD OLD VIDEOS. Please let it rest. We good over here" on Instagram.

> Download our Free App For All The Latest Music News!