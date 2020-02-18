Who is Burna Boy, what is his net worth and is he married to Stefflon Don?

18 February 2020, 15:31 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 16:53

Burna Boy is nominated International Best Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards
Burna Boy is nominated International Best Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Burna Boy is nominated for International Male Solo Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Burna Boy's brilliantly catchy brand of Afrobeats has seen him cement his status as one of Africa's most exciting artists. From his epic 2019 album 'African Giant' to his stunning live performances, there are plenty of reasons why everyone is talking about the Nigerian star.

The 'Ye' singer's high profile relationship with fellow music star Stefflon Don has certainly ensured that all eyes are on the couple and with Burna Boy nominated at the 2020 BRIT Awards, we're expecting even more big things from himthis year.

  1. What is Burna Boy's real name?

    Burna Boy's real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.

  2. How old is Burna Boy?

    Burna Boy was born on 2nd July 1991 making him 28-years-old.

    Burna Boy is know as the African Giant after the name of his latest album
    Burna Boy is know as the African Giant after the name of his latest album. Picture: Getty

  3. Where is Burna Boy from?

    Burna Boy was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. After going to school near the Nigerian capital of Lagos, Burna Boy moved to the UK and continued to study in London.

  4. What is Burna Boy's biggest song?

    Whilst Burna Boy's album 'African Giant' won him mainstream attention for his music, his song 'Ye' was arguably his breakthrough hit.

    With its catchy chorus and hook, 'Ye' is one of those songs that you can't help but sing along too and it's been setting off raves and parties ever since it was released back in 2018.

  5. Who is Burna Boy's girlfriend?

    Burna Boy is in a relationship with fellow music star Stefflon Don.

    The British star met Burna Boy on a trip to Ghana and she told Power 105, "I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk shit, but I didn't remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow,"

    Stefflon Don addressed rumours that the couple had split back in 2019 when an old video of Burna Boy and his previous girlfriend surfaced on social media.

    Taking to Instagram to address the clip, the 'Hurtin Me' star said, "OLD OLD VIDEOS. Please let it rest. We good over here"

    Burna Boy has been dating Stefflon Don for over a year now
    Burna Boy has been dating Stefflon Don for over a year now. Picture: Getty

  6. What is Burna Boy's net worth?

    According to Forbes, Burna Boy's net worth is $3.5 million.

  7. What is Burna Boy's album called?

    Burna Boy released his most recent album 'African Giant' back in 2019. The album included tracks such as 'On The Low', 'Dangote' and 'Secret' and was hailed as a huge commercial success.

    'Outside' was Burna Boy's album released back in 2018 and it featured his biggest song to date, 'Ye'. The album included features from artists such as J Hus, Lily Allen and Mabel.

    Burna Boy has also released two earlier albums - 2013's 'L.I.F.E' and 2015's 'On a Spaceship'.

  8. How tall is Burna Boy?

    Burna Boy is 1.85 metres tall, that's 6ft 1 inch.

  9. Is Burna Boy an Afrobeats artist?

    Burna Boy's music is generally categorised as Afrobeats, and is heavily influenced by his Nigerian roots.

    The 'African Giant' star has previously described his sound as Afro-fusion, but whatever you call it all we know is it's just damn good music.

