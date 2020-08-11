Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall': Tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Burna Boy 'Twice As Tall' album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs features & more. Picture: Getty

Afro-Fusion artist Burna Boy has announced his new album 'Twice As Tall' will be dropping this week. Find out more about the project here.

By Tiana Williams

Burna Boy's highly anticipated new album is almost here! The 29-year-old Afro-fusion artists' last project 'African Giant' saw major success, which has left fans more excited for his upcoming project.

'African Giant' was supported by eight singles and included iconic features with Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Serani, Future, Damian Marley and more.

With Burna's last project's outstanding ratings and high ranking in the charts, many are excited for what 'Twice As Tall' has to bring.

Find out more about the new album below.