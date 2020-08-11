Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall': Tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
11 August 2020, 17:34 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 17:36
Afro-Fusion artist Burna Boy has announced his new album 'Twice As Tall' will be dropping this week. Find out more about the project here.
Burna Boy's highly anticipated new album is almost here! The 29-year-old Afro-fusion artists' last project 'African Giant' saw major success, which has left fans more excited for his upcoming project.
'African Giant' was supported by eight singles and included iconic features with Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Serani, Future, Damian Marley and more.
With Burna's last project's outstanding ratings and high ranking in the charts, many are excited for what 'Twice As Tall' has to bring.
Find out more about the new album below.
-
What is the release date of Burna Boy's new album?
Burna Boy’s new album Twice as Tall will arrive on August 14.
The album was executively produced by legendary American producer and rapper Diddy, as well as Bosede Ogulu and Burna Boy himself.
The album will includes the single “Wonderful” and 14 more tracks other tracks.
Twice As Tall's production features authentic contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, as well as touches from Mike Dean, Timbaland, and others.
As well as Burna's single “Wonderful,” he recently released “My Oasis” with Sam Smith.
in March, Burna also dropped “Odogwu” which neither tracks features on the new project.
-
Who will feature on Burna Boy's new album?
Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall' will pull in features artists around the globe.
The album will feature Coldplay's Chris Martin, U.K rap giant Stormz as well as Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, and Naughty by Nature, among others.
See the full tracklist and who will be featuring on the project below.
-
What is the tracklist to Burna Boy's new album?
Twice as Tall album tracklist:
01 Level Up (Twice as Tall) [ft. Youssou N’Dour]
02 Alarm Clock
03 Way Too Big
04 Bebo
05 Wonderful
06 Onyeka (Baby)
07 Naughty By Nature [ft. Naughty By Nature]
08 Comma
09 No Fit Vex
10 23
11 Time Flies [ft. Sauti Sol]
12 Monsters You Made [ft. Chris Martin]
13 Wetin Dey Sup
14 Real Life [ft. Stormzy]
15 Bank on It