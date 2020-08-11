Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall': Tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

11 August 2020, 17:34 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 17:36

Burna Boy 'Twice As Tall' album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs features & more
Burna Boy 'Twice As Tall' album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs features & more. Picture: Getty

Afro-Fusion artist Burna Boy has announced his new album 'Twice As Tall' will be dropping this week. Find out more about the project here.

By Tiana Williams

Burna Boy's highly anticipated new album is almost here! The 29-year-old Afro-fusion artists' last project 'African Giant' saw major success, which has left fans more excited for his upcoming project.

Burna Boy sparks Stefflon Don engagement rumours at BET Awards

'African Giant' was supported by eight singles and included iconic features with Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Serani, Future, Damian Marley and more.

With Burna's last project's outstanding ratings and high ranking in the charts, many are excited for what 'Twice As Tall' has to bring.

Find out more about the new album below.

  1. What is the release date of Burna Boy's new album?

    Burna Boy’s new album Twice as Tall will arrive on August 14.

    The album was executively produced by legendary American producer and rapper Diddy, as well as Bosede Ogulu and Burna Boy himself.

    The album will includes the single “Wonderful” and 14 more tracks other tracks.

    View this post on Instagram

    #TWICEASTALL new album 14/08 🦍🚀

    A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on

    Twice As Tall's production features authentic contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, as well as touches from Mike Dean, Timbaland, and others.

    As well as Burna's single “Wonderful,” he recently released “My Oasis” with Sam Smith.

    in March, Burna also dropped “Odogwu” which neither tracks features on the new project.

    Burna Boy's last project 'African Giant' was released in July 2019. The artist will be dropping his new album this year.
    Burna Boy's last project 'African Giant' was released in July 2019. The artist will be dropping his new album this year. Picture: Getty

  2. Who will feature on Burna Boy's new album?

    Burna Boy's new album 'Twice As Tall' will pull in features artists around the globe.

    The album will feature Coldplay's Chris Martin, U.K rap giant Stormz as well as Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, and Naughty by Nature, among others.

    See the full tracklist and who will be featuring on the project below.

  3. What is the tracklist to Burna Boy's new album?

    Twice as Tall album tracklist:

    01 Level Up (Twice as Tall) [ft. Youssou N’Dour]
    02 Alarm Clock
    03 Way Too Big
    04 Bebo
    05 Wonderful
    06 Onyeka (Baby)
    07 Naughty By Nature [ft. Naughty By Nature]
    08 Comma
    09 No Fit Vex
    10 23
    11 Time Flies [ft. Sauti Sol]
    12 Monsters You Made [ft. Chris Martin]
    13 Wetin Dey Sup
    14 Real Life [ft. Stormzy]
    15 Bank on It

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stephen Lawrence murder enquiry closed by Police

Stephen Lawrence murder case closed as racist killers remain free
Nicole Thea's boyfriend posts tearful video on late star's YouTube channel

Nicole Thea's boyfriend Boga shares heartbreaking video on star's channel
Tyrese sparks outrage with controversial R.Kelly comments

Tyrese sparks outrage with controversial R. Kelly comments: "Thou shalt not judge"

R Kelly

Kanye West says he "misses" old friend Jay-Z in nostalgic tweet

Kanye West says he "misses" old friend Jay-Z in nostalgic tweet

Kanye West

Trending

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's house in Calabasas was designed by architect architect Stephen Samuelson.

Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's £35million Calabasas house
Fat Joe calls Drake "the Michael Jackson of this time" sparking debate

Fat Joe calls Drake "the Michael Jackson of this time" sparking debate

Drake

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake

CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'

CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'
Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper flaunts cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine