Pregnant Ashanti celebrates Mother's Day before welcoming first baby with Nelly

Pregnant Ashanti celebrates Mother's Day before welcoming first baby with Nelly. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti, who is expecting her first child with Nelly very soon, shared how she spent her last Mother's Day without a little one!

Ashanti has shared snippets of her Mother's Day before welcoming her first child with fiancé Nelly.

The R&B singers reconciled last year, and revealed at the start of 2024 that they are engaged and expecting their first child together shortly.

Ashanti took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of her partner Nelly and her baby bump as she celebrated her last Mother's Day without a little one.

Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first baby very soon. Picture: Getty

"This Mother’s Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing" wrote Ashanti in the caption to her Instagram post.

She continued by saying: "Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!!"

Ashanti shared a slideshow of pictures and videos of her family and friends, including unseen pictures of her and Nelly with their nearest and dearest.

After months of speculation that the couple were expecting their first baby together, Ashanti confirmed to Essence that their little one would be coming in 2024.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti told the outlet. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

This baby will be Ashanti's first, and Nelly's fifth, who has adult kids Cornell III and Chanelle, and also helped raise his niece Shawn and nephew Sydney after his sister died of cancer in 2005.