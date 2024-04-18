Does Ashanti have children and how many kids does she have?

By Anna Suffolk

How many kids does Ashanti have and is she pregnant? Here's everything you need to know ahead of her baby!

Ashanti and Nelly have publicly confirmed their pregnancy, and are expecting their first child together in 2024.

The musicians rekindled their relationship in the summer of 2023 after having previously dated almost two decades prior, and are also now engaged.

So, does Ashanti have any existing children and is this her first child? Here's everything you need to know about her offspring.

Does Ashanti have kids?

Ashanti does not have any children currently, but she is pregnant with her first with fiancée Nelly!

The R&B singer announced the news on her social media, with a tell-all to Essence Magazine, revealing that the pregnancy rumours were true, and she is also engaged to the 'Hot in Herre' singer Nelly.

She told the publication that: "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation."

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

This baby will mark Ashanti's first child and Nelly's third biological child, as he also helped raise his niece and nephew following his sisters death.

The pair originally met 20 years ago at a press conference for the Grammy Awards, and are now expectant parents!