Nelly kids: His children’s names & ages as he’s expecting baby with Ashanti
5 December 2023, 17:19
Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance
How many kids does Nelly have and how old are they? Here's all you need to know.
Rapper Nelly has been in the music industry for over twenty years, and is known for tracks like 'Body On Me' and 'Hot In Herre'.
With the news breaking that he and girlfriend Ashanti are expecting their first baby together, talk has turned to Nelly's existing children.
So, how many kids does Nelly have and who are they? Here's the complete rundown on Nelly's children.
How many kids does Nelly have?
Nelly has four children in total, and is expecting his fifth with singer Ashanti.
The rapper has a son named Cornell Hayes III, who is 24-years-old.
He also has a 29-year-old daughter named Chanelle.
Nelly adopted his stepsister's children Sydney and Lil' Shawn after the death of their mother, Jackie Donahue, in 2005.
The rapper is expecting his fifth child with singer Ashanti in 2024.
Nelly had children Cornell and Chanelle with Channetta Valentine, his former girlfriend.
Chanelle
Nelly's daughter Chanelle is his oldest child at the age of 29.
She was born on February 27, 1994, and has pursued a music career.
According to her Instagram page, she is a mother to a baby son.
Cornell Hayes III
Nelly's son Cornell is a producer, according to his Instagram bio.
The 24-year-old appears to be an ex football player in his earlier days, and seems to foucs on his music now.
Sydney
Nelly's daughter Sydney is a mother to her son, Cross, and has over 180,000 followers on Instagram.
Lil' Shawn
Lil'Shawn, who goes by Tab, dabbled in music before deciding to pursue streaming video game content on YouTube.
He also has a daughter with his girlfriend, Kristia.