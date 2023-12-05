Nelly kids: His children’s names & ages as he’s expecting baby with Ashanti

5 December 2023, 17:19

Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance

By Anna Suffolk

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

How many kids does Nelly have and how old are they? Here's all you need to know.

Rapper Nelly has been in the music industry for over twenty years, and is known for tracks like 'Body On Me' and 'Hot In Herre'.

With the news breaking that he and girlfriend Ashanti are expecting their first baby together, talk has turned to Nelly's existing children.

So, how many kids does Nelly have and who are they? Here's the complete rundown on Nelly's children.

The pair have been linked for twenty years.
Nelly and Ashanti are going to be parents. . Picture: Getty

  1. How many kids does Nelly have?

    Nelly has four children in total, and is expecting his fifth with singer Ashanti.

    The rapper has a son named Cornell Hayes III, who is 24-years-old.

    He also has a 29-year-old daughter named Chanelle.

    Nelly adopted his stepsister's children Sydney and Lil' Shawn after the death of their mother, Jackie Donahue, in 2005.

    The rapper is expecting his fifth child with singer Ashanti in 2024.

    Nelly had children Cornell and Chanelle with Channetta Valentine, his former girlfriend.

  2. Chanelle

    Nelly's daughter Chanelle is his oldest child at the age of 29.

    She was born on February 27, 1994, and has pursued a music career.

    According to her Instagram page, she is a mother to a baby son.

  3. Cornell Hayes III

    Nelly's son Cornell is a producer, according to his Instagram bio.

    The 24-year-old appears to be an ex football player in his earlier days, and seems to foucs on his music now.

  4. Sydney

    Nelly's daughter Sydney is a mother to her son, Cross, and has over 180,000 followers on Instagram.

  5. Lil' Shawn

    Lil'Shawn, who goes by Tab, dabbled in music before deciding to pursue streaming video game content on YouTube.

    He also has a daughter with his girlfriend, Kristia.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ashanti and Nelly's dating timeline: when did they get back together & first start dating?

Ashanti and Nelly's dating timeline: when did they get back together & first start dating?

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Baby Daddy Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Le Vaughn

Features

Trending

From Maya Jama to Stormzy: All the jaw-dropping Fashion Awards 2023 looks

From Maya Jama to Stormzy: All the jaw-dropping Fashion Awards 2023 looks

Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first baby together

Ashanti is pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Nelly

Where can I watch Beyonce’s Renaissance tour?

Where can I watch Beyonce’s Renaissance tour?

Michael B. Jordan involved in shock car collision after crashing his Ferrari into a parked car

Michael B. Jordan involved in shock car collision after crashing his Ferrari into a parked car
Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, baby daddy & pregnancy details

Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, baby daddy & pregnancy details

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working