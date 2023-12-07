Who is Nelly’s ex girlfriend and baby mama Channetta Valentine & how many kids do they have?

7 December 2023, 17:26

Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance

Who is Nelly's ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children? Meet Channetta Valentine.

Rapper Nelly has decades of musical hits under his belt, with the musician hitting the headlines recently after announcing him and girlfriend Ashanti were expecting their first child together.

The 49-year-old 'Hot in Herre' rapper has four children, and is expecting a new bundle of joy in 2024.

So, who is Nelly's ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children Channetta Valentine? Here's everything we know.

Ashanti & Nelly pictured at Halloween 2023.
Ashanti & Nelly pictured at Halloween 2023. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is Channetta Valentine, ex-girlfriend of Nelly?

    Channetta is mother to Nelly's two biological children, Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., and daughter Chanelle Valentine.

    Not much is known about Channetta, who seems to stay out of the spotlight.

    According to her Instagram bio, she is a Travel Nurse, and is reportedly born in 1976, making her 47-years-old.

  2. How many kids does Nelly have?

    Nelly has four children in total, and is expecting his fifth with singer Ashanti. The rapper has a son named Cornell Hayes III, who is 24-years-old.He also has a 29-year-old daughter named Chanelle.

    Nelly adopted his stepsister's children Sydney and Lil' Shawn after the death of their mother, Jackie Donahue, in 2005.

    The rapper is expecting his fifth child with singer Ashanti in 2024.

