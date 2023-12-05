Ashanti and Nelly's dating timeline: when did they get back together & first start dating?

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti and Nelly have had over twenty years of relationship history, so take a look back at all their poignant moments.

Nelly and Ashanti are old school R&B sweethearts, who have not only rekindled their romantic relationship in 2023, but have also announced that they are expecting their first child together!

The 49 and 43-year-old musician's history dates back twenty years to 2003, where they first met.

So, when did Ashanti and Nelly get back together and when did they first start dating? Here's Ashanti and Nelly's full relationship timeline.

Nelly and Ashanti in 2023. Picture: Getty