Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti has revealed she is pregnant with boyfriend Nelly, after rekindling their decade-long romance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

R&B singer Ashanti, 43, has revealed she is pregnant with her rapper boyfriend Nelly, 49, with a source confirming rumours to Us Weekly: “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

This comes just months after Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their romance ten years after ending their decade-long relationship.

The artists first met at the Grammys in 2003 but called things off in 2013, and have now announced their pregnancy in 2023, so here's everything you need to know!

Nelly and Ashanti are going to be parents. . Picture: Getty