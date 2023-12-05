Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti has revealed she is pregnant with boyfriend Nelly, after rekindling their decade-long romance.

R&B singer Ashanti, 43, has revealed she is pregnant with her rapper boyfriend Nelly, 49, with a source confirming rumours to Us Weekly: “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

This comes just months after Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their romance ten years after ending their decade-long relationship.

The artists first met at the Grammys in 2003 but called things off in 2013, and have now announced their pregnancy in 2023, so here's everything you need to know!

Nelly and Ashanti pictured earlier this month.
Nelly and Ashanti are going to be parents. . Picture: Getty

  1. When is Ashanti and Nelly's baby due?

    So far, Ashanti and Nelly have not publicly revealed when their little one is due, however we do know it will be sometime in 2024.

    Ashanti, 43, first sparked pregnancy speculation over the weekend when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis with her partner.

    During the event, she put her hand on her stomach, and Nelly did the same, and broke into laughter after hinting together.

    Ashanti & Nelly pictured at Halloween 2023.
    Ashanti & Nelly pictured at Halloween 2023. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Nelly and Ashanti's baby's gender?

    Nelly and Ashanti have not revealed the gender of their little one, and may indeed choose not to share the gender of their baby until they are born.

    In response to their rekindling romance, a source told Us Weekly: “A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” the insider said at the time. “They don’t want to rush anything.”

    They went Insta-official in October 2023, as Nelly toasted to Ashanti's 43rd birthday.

  3. How many kids does Ashanti have?

    Ashanti does not have any children, and this baby with Nelly will be the 43-year-olds first!

    The pair originally met 20 years ago at a press conference for the Grammy Awards, and are now expectant parents.

    That old school R&B love >>>>>
    That old school R&B love >>>>>. Picture: Getty

  4. How many kids does Nelly have?

    Unlike Ashanti, Nelly does have children from a previous partner.

    He shares a son, Cornell Hayes III (24), and daughter, Chanelle (29), from a previous relationship.

    He also has two adopted children from his stepsister Jaqueline Donahue who died on March 25, 2005.

