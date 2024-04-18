Ashanti confirms pregnancy and announces engagement to Nelly

Nelly and Ashanti look loved up on night out

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti has revealed she is pregnant and is also engaged to her partner Nelly!

R&B singer Ashanti has personally confirmed rumours that she is pregnant, and is expecting her first child with fellow musician Nelly.

The 43-year-old spoke to Essence magazine to reveal the exciting news, and even shared that her and Nelly are engaged too.

A source confirmed rumours to Us Weekly late last year that “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together," but this is their first time publicly speaking out.

Nelly and Ashanti are engaged and are expecting a baby! Picture: Getty

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Ashanti, 43, first sparked pregnancy speculation in December 2023 when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis with her partner.

Nelly and Ashanti dated from 2003 to 2012. Picture: Getty

During the event, she put her hand on her stomach, and Nelly did the same, and broke into laughter after hinting together.

This baby will mark Ashanti's first child and Nelly's third biological child, as he also helped raise his niece and nephew following his sisters death.

The pair originally met 20 years ago at a press conference for the Grammy Awards, and are now expectant parents.