‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time
11 March 2024, 17:09
Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance
Ashanti's mother has seemingly confirmed that the songstress is expecting her first child with Nelly.
Ashanti's mother Tina Douglas has seemingly confirmed the rumours that the songstress is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Nelly.
Douglas, who is also Ashanti's longtime manager, spoke about the alleged pregnancy during a recent appearance on stage.
Ashanti and Nelly have been rumoured to be expecting since December 2023, where during an event she put her hand on her stomach, and Nelly did the same, and broke into laughter after hinting together.
A host congratulated Douglas on her daughter's pregnancy, to which she responded that it hasn't "officially been announced."
“Well, there’s been no announcement. It hasn’t come out yet,” she said. “But, you know, until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly…" she said on stage.
The host then apologies, but Douglas replied: "No, it is public. Don’t get it twisted. But it hasn’t officially been announced. So until it is…"
Rumours about Ashanti and Nelly's pregnancy started in December 2023 after the pair appeared to confirm they were expecting at an event.
The next month, Ashanti added more fuel to the rumours after she performed on stage alongside Ja Rule with a more prominent bump according to fans.
They assumed Ashanti wore an oversized t-shirt dress was an attempt to conceal a baby bump. It seems it is only a matter of time until Nelly & Ashanti publicly confirm the news!