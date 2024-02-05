Ashanti and boyfriend Nelly perform on stage together amid pregnancy rumours

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti and boyfriend Nelly shared a sweet moment on stage together amid rumours they are expecting their first baby together.

The duo were duet partners at E11EVEN Miami's 10th anniversary party over the weekend, and fans loved seeing the couple perform together to a screaming crowd.

Ashanti's outfit of choice got their fans talking, after opting for a baby pink oversized t-shirt, reigniting rumours that the songstress is pregnant with their first child together and is expecting a baby girl.

Nelly & Ashanti in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Sharing the clips of them performing to Instagram, Ashanti said: "forever mood" to a pic of her and Nelly cheesing smiles together.

The comments were rife with speculation over Ashanti's pregnancy, due to her clothing choice of a flowy shirt: "y’all got them gender reveal colors on mmmhmm" as another said "You’ve got your dance partner for life."

So far, neither Nelly or Ashanti has confirmed the pregnancy rumours, however some sources have released reports that Ashanti is expecting.

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami. Picture: Getty

Ashanti and Nelly's first met in 2003. . Picture: Getty

Ashanti and Nelly reconciled last year following over 10 years apart, after dating for most of the early 2000s.

Since then, the pair have become inseparable, with Nelly going public with the relationship as he paid tribute on her 43rd birthday.

in December 2023, Us Weekly said: “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together," with the child due in 2024.